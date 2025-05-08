Patriot Insurance Group Selects Ezlynx To Optimize Personal Lines Quoting And Client Renewals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent agency adopts all-in-one system with natively embedded personal lines quoting to enhance service efficiency and client retention

Lewisville, TX, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Patriot Insurance Group has selected EZLynx to accelerate personal lines quoting and simplify the renewal process. EZLynx's centralized solution will allow staff at Patriot to get real-time quotes from multiple carriers at once and automate renewal reminders and timely offers to clients, creating quicker, more proactive service and reducing the risk of lost business.

“Before using EZLynx, keeping track of clients with approaching renewals was challenging and required visiting up to ten different carrier websites just to gather quote options for them,” said Christopher Schemeck, managing partner, Patriot Insurance Group.“EZLynx helps us deliver personal lines quotes efficiently and identify at-risk clients early, giving us the opportunity to explain premium-bearing changes and build better retention and trust with our clients.”

EZLynx's integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies' potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents' daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“Agencies that rely on disconnected workflows miss critical opportunities to deliver exceptional customer service-such as offering better market options and clearly explaining premium changes at renewal,” said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx.“EZLynx enables Patriot to enhance focus and efficiency in quoting and renewals by automating the policy management lifecycle behind the scenes, helping agents proactively manage client needs with greater precision.”

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.

