Liveworld Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

CAMPBELL, Calif. and NEW YORK , May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced financial results for first quarter 2025.

Three Months 2025 Financial and Business Highlights



Total three months revenues of $2.6 million

Healthcare revenues of $2.3 million in Q1 2025

Net loss from operations of $276,000 a reduction of 45% when compared to 2024 Net Cash decreased by $1.6 million to $5.0 million from December 31, 2024

Management Commentary

“In the first quarter of the 2025 our total revenues were relatively flat when comparing 2024 to 2025, as both were approximately $2.6 million for the period, reflecting continued client concerns with the economy,” commented David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld.“For the rest of 2025 we will continue to invest in our AI initiatives, as well as look for growth opportunities from new and existing clients. These investments may lead to increment losses.”

“For the three months ended March 31, 2025, we saw a cash burn of approximately $1.5 million for the period of net cash available for operations. This is a timing issue with contract renewals for 2025,” continued David Houston.“As we finalize these renewals, we see our accounts receivables grow, and in the first quarter our AR grew from approximately $682,000 to over $2.3 million, or almost $1.7 million. As we start to collect the receivables, we anticipate the cash will improve over the rest of 2025.”

“Our focus continues to bring value to our clients through the integration of a human touch with advanced technology,” said Peter Friedman, LiveWorld Chairman & CEO.“To support this vision during 2024 and continuing in 2025 we are expanding our investment in AI. Our first dedicated AI product, the AI Pharma Brand Reputation Index , was launched in Q1. We expect to be in beta for our next generation of AI products later this year.”

Financial Review for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Total revenues were flat when comparing the first quarter of 2025 to 2024. Revenues were approximately $2.6 million for the three months 2025 and 2024 respectively.

The company reported a net loss for the three months of approximately $276,000 or 12% of total revenues. This compares to net loss of approximately $498,000 or 20% of total revenues reported for the three months of 2024. This was a reduction of approximately 45% when comparing the two periods.

The company finished the quarter with approximately $5.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to approximately $6.6 million at the end of 2024. The net cash available for operations was approximately $4.7 million at the end of March 31, 2025, compared to the $6.2 million at the end of 2024 . The company defines net cash available for operations as cash, less media expenditure commitments.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a social-first digital agency and software company that unlocks the full potential of social media to transform customer relationships through integrated compliance, engagement, and insight solutions. We provide brand marketers bold creative rooted in strategy that captivates and resonates, social moderation and engagement that activates interactions, software that enriches customer experiences, and compliance that enables and accelerates digital programs.

With over 29 years of making connections, we leverage our social media DNA to deliver emotion-driven behavior change through digital campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at and @LiveWorld .

“Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld's current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld's ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld's ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

