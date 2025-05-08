Wellspring Launches Next-Gen Innovation Platform, Accolade Core

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accolade Core and the Core Six Framework Give Innovation Leaders the Tools to Deliver Measurable Business Growth

ARVADA, CO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation has long been the lifeblood of business, but by 2025, it's no longer just about ideas - it's about outcomes. That's why Wellspring, the global leader in innovation management software, is doubling down on what matters most: growth.

Today, Wellspring announces a major evolution of its flagship platform, Accolade Core, now powered by the newly launched Core Six Framework - a strategic operating model that transforms how companies manage innovation at scale.

Growth Innovation Isn't the Future - It's Now

Wellspring defines Growth Innovation as a disciplined, data-driven approach that focuses on growth as the ultimate goal. With Accolade Core and the Core Six Framework, innovation teams gain the structure, visibility, and tools to deliver business value from every initiative, whether disruptive or incremental.

“Innovation remains a black box for many organizations,” says Sean Downs, CEO of Wellspring.“Accolade Core opens that box, delivering the structure and visibility needed to align innovation with strategic priorities, and with the Core Six Framework, it becomes a repeatable, scalable engine for sustainable growth.”

The Operating Model for Modern Innovation

The Core Six Framework is the result of over two decades of real-world insight across enterprise innovation programs. Now embedded within Accolade Core, it guides how organizations align teams, streamline execution, and translate innovation into measurable business results.

The Core Six Framework integrates six essential pillars:

Governance – Keeps you in control and drives orchestrationInnovation Execution & Data Processing – Helps you move fasterSecurity – Keeps your data safeEnterprise Integration Hub – Connects everythingPortfolio Intelligence – Makes your data actionableGrowth Engine – Helps you grow through innovation-led execution

How It Works: From Raw Data to Real Results

At the heart of Accolade Core is a powerful, three-step process that turns raw data into actionable insights, enabling organizations to drive innovation and achieve sustainable growth.



Data Sourcing : Accolade Core helps organizations collect data from a wide range of sources, regardless of format, structure, or quality. This includes raw, unstructured, or siloed data from internal departments, legacy systems, and external partners - ensuring no valuable information is left behind.

Data Unification : Through intelligent cleansing and integration, disparate datasets are transformed into a unified, reliable source of truth. This process ensures consistency, accuracy, and standardization, laying the groundwork for effective data utilization across the enterprise. Data Activation : Once unified, the data is activated within a suite of integrated modules. This enables seamless decision-making, enhanced operational efficiency, and improved collaboration, maximizing the value derived from the data and driving better outcomes across the organization.

One Platform to Power It All

Accolade Core is already trusted by global corporations, and with the Core Six Framework, the platform delivers even greater alignment between vision and execution. The latest release represents the most comprehensive version of Accolade Core yet, providing innovation leaders with an end-to-end system to manage everything from ideation to market launch.

Proven Results with Measurable Impact

A recently commissioned Total Economic ImpactTM (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting highlights the tangible benefits of using Accolade Core. The study found that a composite organization representative of interviewed customers experienced significant improvements, including:



25% increased revenue from innovative products

15% faster time-to-market

10% reduction in project management costs 1% increase in profit margins

“Accolade was just the clear winner. It was no contest.” - Innovation Applications Administrator, Manufacturing

For Accolade, these results underscore the value of managing innovation with greater structure, visibility, and strategic intent - exactly what Accolade Core and the Core Six Framework are designed to deliver.

A New Chapter in Innovation Management

“Innovation has grown up - and so have the stakes,” says Jacob Chappell, Chief Revenue Officer at Wellspring.“With Accolade Core and the Core Six Framework, companies can finally move beyond fragmented tools and disjointed strategies to something that truly scales.”

About Wellspring

From academic institutions and government agencies to forward-thinking corporations bringing products to market, Wellspring is the premier innovation and IP management partner that bridges the gap between research and commercialization, activating opportunities and driving growth. We deliver solutions that simplify complex processes, from initial discovery to market success, giving our customers the ability to innovate more effectively and efficiently. To learn more about Wellspring and its suite of innovation technology products, please visit to explore our new brand and stories that transform tomorrow.

