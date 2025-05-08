403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CIO Association Successfully Hosts India Cybersecurity Symposium 2025 In Presence Of India's Top Tech Honchos
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 8, 2025: CIO Association proudly concluded the India Cybersecurity Symposium 2025 at Pullman Aerocity, New Delhi, bringing together over 300+ CIOs, CISOs, and DPOs across industries. The symposium, held under the theme“Securing the Nation & Enterprises,” served as a pivotal platform for forging collaborative strategies to safeguard India's digital future.
Lt. Gen. MU Nair, PVSM, AVSM, SM (Retd.), National Cyber Security Coordinator, Government of India, graced the event as the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker. A revered leader in cyber warfare and digital security, Lt. Gen. Nair's address set the tone for the day with strategic insights into building a resilient national cybersecurity framework.
“Cybersecurity is not merely an IT issue; it is a national imperative. We must adopt a futuristically comprehensive approach to secure our digital frontiers, economic infrastructure, businesses, and people,” said Lt. Gen. MU Nair, in his keynote remarks.
The Symposium also featured captivating panel discussions from some of India's foremost experts and top government leaders in the cybersecurity space, including Mr. Narendra Nath Gangavaram, Joint Secretary, National Security Council Secretariat; Mr. Rakesh Maheshwari, Former Senior Director at MeitY; Adv. Anuj K. Agarwal, Chairman, Centre for Research on Cyber Crime and Cyber Law; Mr. Amal Krishna, Executive Director – CISO at ONGC; Dr. Surabhi Pandey from the Indian Institute of Public Administration; and Major Sadhna Singh, Consultant at NITI Aayog.
In his welcome address, Mr. Umesh Mehta, President of the Governing Body of CIO Association, emphasized the indispensable role of collective leadership in protecting and further advancing India's digital infrastructure. He stated,“It's the pressing time to act and strengthen the country's cybersecurity infrastructure with the mutual integration of advanced technologies, stringent government policies, and expertise of IT leaders. Hence, enterprises and governments must come together to share intelligence, drive innovation, and foster a cyber-resilient ecosystem.”
The India Cybersecurity Symposium 2025 witnessed an impressive turnout with over 300 CIOs and CISOs, alongside 40+ thought leaders and cybersecurity experts from diverse backgrounds. More than 25 cutting-edge technologies were showcased and 12 strategic knowledge sessions were conducted on critical themes such as national security, AI governance, OT cybersecurity, data privacy, and digital resilience. As the nation continues its ascent as a digital powerhouse, the symposium has set a new benchmark in collaborative cybersecurity leadership for crafting resilience in a digital world.
Lt. Gen. MU Nair, PVSM, AVSM, SM (Retd.), National Cyber Security Coordinator, Government of India, graced the event as the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker. A revered leader in cyber warfare and digital security, Lt. Gen. Nair's address set the tone for the day with strategic insights into building a resilient national cybersecurity framework.
“Cybersecurity is not merely an IT issue; it is a national imperative. We must adopt a futuristically comprehensive approach to secure our digital frontiers, economic infrastructure, businesses, and people,” said Lt. Gen. MU Nair, in his keynote remarks.
The Symposium also featured captivating panel discussions from some of India's foremost experts and top government leaders in the cybersecurity space, including Mr. Narendra Nath Gangavaram, Joint Secretary, National Security Council Secretariat; Mr. Rakesh Maheshwari, Former Senior Director at MeitY; Adv. Anuj K. Agarwal, Chairman, Centre for Research on Cyber Crime and Cyber Law; Mr. Amal Krishna, Executive Director – CISO at ONGC; Dr. Surabhi Pandey from the Indian Institute of Public Administration; and Major Sadhna Singh, Consultant at NITI Aayog.
In his welcome address, Mr. Umesh Mehta, President of the Governing Body of CIO Association, emphasized the indispensable role of collective leadership in protecting and further advancing India's digital infrastructure. He stated,“It's the pressing time to act and strengthen the country's cybersecurity infrastructure with the mutual integration of advanced technologies, stringent government policies, and expertise of IT leaders. Hence, enterprises and governments must come together to share intelligence, drive innovation, and foster a cyber-resilient ecosystem.”
The India Cybersecurity Symposium 2025 witnessed an impressive turnout with over 300 CIOs and CISOs, alongside 40+ thought leaders and cybersecurity experts from diverse backgrounds. More than 25 cutting-edge technologies were showcased and 12 strategic knowledge sessions were conducted on critical themes such as national security, AI governance, OT cybersecurity, data privacy, and digital resilience. As the nation continues its ascent as a digital powerhouse, the symposium has set a new benchmark in collaborative cybersecurity leadership for crafting resilience in a digital world.
Company :-The Yellow Coin Communication Pvt. Ltd
User :- Riya Mehta
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment