Elea Announces Rio AI City: A Landmark Brazilian Data Center Project With Capacity Up To 3.2 GW Of Renewable Energy Supporting AI Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Part of Rio de Janeiro City Hall's innovation and urban revitalization project, Rio AI City will have an initial energy capacity of 1.5 GW, with the first delivery starting in 2026, and supplied with 100% renewable and certified energy, operating with waterless systems

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elea Data Centers , the sustainable IT infrastructure platform with the most extensive geographic distribution in Brazil, announces a historic project of up to 3.2GW of energy capacity in the country to support the accelerated growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud computing applications. The project gives rise to Rio AI City, an ecosystem of data centers in the Olympic Park region of Rio de Janeiro, the epicenter of connectivity, energy, and strategic logistics for the sector. The initiative will involve several billion dollars, making it one of the largest digital infrastructure initiatives in Latin America and the world.

Elea's Rio AI City will feature scalable infrastructure ready for the new digital age, with the RJO1 data center operational from day one. It is the most interconnected site in the Rio de Janeiro region with energy supply guaranteed by certified renewable sources at all project stages.

The project is already integrated into the city's urban infrastructure, including the submarine cable hub, the local energy grid, and regional connectivity. The connection to the power grid is one of the most stable in the world, with 99.8% availability, and uses exclusively energy from renewable sources.

Rio AI City will also be a vector for urban revitalization. The complex will be directly connected to the Mata Maravilha urban regeneration project in Porto Maravilha. Inspired by Rio's history and beauty, the public-private venture will reforest and revitalize more than 200,000 sqm, including a digital zone dedicated to green technology, attracting innovation companies and digital nomads worldwide. The project also includes two iconic parks, residential areas, green spaces, and cultural, educational, hotel, gastronomic, and longevity spaces, creating a multifunctional urban ecosystem.

"We are talking about a data center city designed for the future, creating an ecosystem between community, sustainability, and technological innovation. Rio AI City is born with energy available and connectivity, and it is a project capable of attracting the brains that will design the world to come. We see Brazil and Rio de Janeiro positioning themselves at the global epicenter of digital transformation," said Alessandro Lombardi, president and founder of Elea Data Centers.

The initiative is also institutionally supported by the Rio de Janeiro City Hall.

"Rio is consolidating its position as the capital of the new economy. Projects like Rio AI City show we are ready to lead the digital revolution with sustainability, inclusion, and innovation. This initiative reinforces our commitment to transforming Rio into a major global technology hub, attracting investment, generating quality jobs, and connecting our city to the future," says Eduardo Paes, mayor of Rio de Janeiro.

With direct and indirect investments estimated at hundreds of billions of dollars over the next decade, Rio AI City is expected to generate more than 10,000 high-skilled jobs, strengthening the city's position as a global innovation hub. The project, like Mata Maravilha, has the support of the Municipality through the Municipal Secretariat for Economic Development and Companhia Carioca de Parcerias e Investimentos (CCPar).

The first phase of Rio AI City, which already includes the operation of the RJO1 data center, is now in the construction phase of the RJO2 site, which will begin delivering capacity of approximately 80 MW in 2026.

This will be followed by the delivery of the RJO3 and RJO4 sites, adding another 120 MW. The expansion will continue until it reaches an additional 1.3 GW, consolidating the target of 1.5 GW in the first phase, with the potential to reach up to 3.2 GW in future phases.

The project is designed based on the highest technical and environmental standards, with cooling systems that eliminate the use of water, infrastructure for high-density racks, and green skin architecture, which combines energy efficiency, design, construction, and sustainable operation. The model is also aligned with the principles of community support, sustainability, and urban revitalization advocated by the city of Rio de Janeiro.

The launch of Rio AI City comes at a time of significant technological momentum in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, which is home to the country's second-largest GDP (R$350 billion/US$62 billion), a favorable regulatory environment, and initiatives such as Porto Maravalley, Latin America's new technology education hub.

"The digital transformation requires a solid, sustainable infrastructure connected to the city. Rio AI City represents Elea's commitment to the innovation ecosystem, and reinforces the role of Rio as one of the global capitals of AI and the new digital economy," Lombardi added.

Scalable infrastructure ready for the new digital age : Initial energy capacity of 1.5 GW dedicated to AI and cloud workloads, potentially expanding up to 3.2 GW.

Operational from day one: With the RJO1 data center already up and running, it stands as the most interconnected site in the Rio de Janeiro region-a certified Tier 3, world-class facility. RJO2 is already under construction, with initial deliveries scheduled to begin in 2026.

100% renewable energy: Supply guaranteed by certified renewable sources at all project stages.

Efficiency and sustainability at the core : Utilizes waterless cooling systems and green skin design, connected to Rio's urban revitalization plan.

Strategic location : Located in a secure area, connected to the submarine cable hub, and close to airports, logistics centers, and the power substation.

Integration with the Mata Maravilha project : The project will be the IT backbone to support new residential, corporate, and public developments. Generating economic value for the city : Rio AI City is expected to create more than 10,000 jobs, generate billions of dollars in direct and indirect investments, and advance digital inclusion, attracting technology and innovation companies.

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Elea Data Centers is Latin America's pioneering data center infrastructure platform on a mission to accelerate a responsible digital economy from the Edge to the Hyperscale. Powered by 100% renewable energy and supported by a leading North American-based financial institution in addition to local financial institutions, Elea operates a nationwide network of nine interconnected data center campuses in the most critical interconnected Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities of Brazil, with the capacity and scale to accommodate the high-density cloud and AI deployment needs of hyperscalers, and large global or local enterprises. Elea is the world's bridgeway to Brazil, coupling local market expertise with high-performance solutions that ensure your business's successful entry into LATAM. For more information, visit

