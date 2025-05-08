EXL To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading data and AI company, today announced Maurizio Nicolelli, executive vice president, chief financial officer, and John Kristoff, vice president, head investor relations, are expected to participate at the following investor conferences:



20th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer 1x1 Conference, Monday, May 12, 2025, Virtual

TD Cowen 53nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Thursday, May 29, 2025, New York, NY, (presentation at 10:50 AM EDT)

Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference, Thursday, June 5, 2025, New York, NY (presentation at 2:00 PM EDT) Live audio webcasts of company presentations will available on the events page of EXL's investor website .

About ExlService Holdings, Inc.

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 60,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit .

