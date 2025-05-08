Hilltop Residential Expands Into Multifamily Development With New Division Led By Eric Overton

HOUSTON, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilltop Residential , a prominent real estate investment and management company, has announced the launch of Hilltop Residential Development, a new division dedicated to the ground-up construction of high-quality multifamily communities in high-growth U.S. markets. The expansion marks the company's formal entry into development and positions Hilltop to better meet rising demand for innovative and sustainable rental housing.

Hilltop Residential Development will leverage the company's industry expertise and operational excellence to build best-in-class residential communities tailored to the evolving needs of modern renters. Projects will emphasize sustainable design, technology integration and thoughtfully planned amenities that enhance quality of life.

As part of the expansion, Hilltop has appointed Eric Overton as managing partner of Hilltop Residential Development. Overton brings more than 20 years of experience in multifamily development and has overseen the successful completion of 25 projects totaling 8,900 units. His leadership in financing, construction and team development will be instrumental in advancing the division's success.

"We are thrilled to introduce Hilltop Residential Development as the next chapter in our company's growth," said David Wylie, managing partner of Hilltop Residential. "Expanding into development allows us to offer superior housing solutions while upholding the core values and standards that define Hilltop. With Eric at the helm, we are confident in our ability to deliver outstanding communities that serve the needs of today's renters."

Hilltop Residential Development has multiple projects in the pipeline and plans to break ground on its first multifamily community within the next year.

For more information, please contact [email protected] .

About Hilltop Residential

Hilltop Residential is a real estate investment, development and management firm specializing in high-quality multifamily communities. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Hilltop has completed over 50 acquisitions across high-growth U.S. markets. The firm is known for its disciplined investment approach, operational excellence and commitment to delivering exceptional living experiences for residents, partners and investors. To learn more about Hilltop Residential, visit: .

SOURCE Hilltop Residential

