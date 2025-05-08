Northern Jet Appoints Melanie Jones As Chief Financial Officer, Strengthening Executive Leadership Team
"Melanie's passion for aviation, combined with her operational mindset and financial discipline, makes her an invaluable addition to our leadership team," said Chris Bull, CEO of Northern Jet. "Her experience aligns with our mission to deliver private aviation solutions that are personal, private, and authentic, while maintaining the highest standards of fiscal responsibility and performance."
In addition to her aviation background, Melanie has held senior financial leadership roles in manufacturing, distribution, and investor-backed businesses. Known for her hands-on leadership and performance-driven approach, she has led initiatives focused on process improvement, cost optimization, and strategic financial planning.
A Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and graduate of Texas A&M University , Melanie brings both technical expertise and a collaborative leadership style to Northern Jet as the company scales its operations and enhances service offerings, including fractional jet ownership, jet cards, and aircraft management.
On a personal note, Melanie and her husband John are avid travelers and enjoy racquetball, golf, and hiking. A lifelong passion for aviation runs deep-according to a note in her baby book, "Melanie is almost 3 years old, and we took her for an airplane ride. She squealed with delight!" Some things, it seems, are just meant to be.
Welcome aboard, Melanie.
For more information about Northern Jet's leadership and aviation services, visit northernjet .
About Northern Jet
Northern Jet is an Argus Platinum charter operator providing jet & helicopter charter, jet-card memberships, fractional ownership and turnkey aircraft management. Headquartered in Orlando, FL with bases throughout Florida and the Midwest, Northern Jet is committed to making time matter for leaders who do the same.
