Consumer Product Events Releases Curated Edit Of Favorite Summer Products
Kathleen Gonzales | [email protected]
Purity Coffee & Sacred Cups – Chosen for their organic, mold- and pesticide-free brews, sourced from women-led farms and indigenous traditions, offers clean energy and a deep commitment to sustainability - a perfect example of conscious consumption.
Ailie Birchfield | [email protected]
Sol Squeeze – reinvented beach-ready cocktail mixers with organic, no-junk pouches made from real fruit and high juice content. Just add your favorite spirit. Their bold packaging won Best Logo at the 2024 Consumer Marketing Awards.
Amy Davis | [email protected]
Mooney Farms – Bella Sun Luci Vinaigrette's authentic, Mediterranean-inspired with 100% olive oil won Salad Dressing Line of the Year at the Mindful Awards. Clean, flavorful ingredients elevate summer meals.
Abigail Thorpe | [email protected]
Pivotal Moments – We love this luxury line of Doctor-created candles, sprays, and home accessories for their season-based scents and kid- and pet-safe ingredients.
Olivia Almagro | [email protected]
Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty – A legacy turned legend. CEO Giovanni Guidotti transformed his father's natural haircare line into a global brand seen backstage at the Emmys, Oscars, Grammys, and Tonys-true E.G.O.T. status. Now 175 SKUs in 30 countries.
Kathleen Gonzales| [email protected]
Mama Bird® – offers brain-boosting vitamins created by a neurologist and mom and designed to support energy, focus, and mood for families. We love their "start smart, stay smart" positioning and adorably memorable packaging
Reni Gertner | [email protected]
Oxford Healthspan – Primeadine® GF made our list for its use of food-derived spermidine from Japan's longevity regions. Their science-informed approach supports healthy aging. We're impressed by the 59-year-old founder with a biological age of 21.
Reni Gertner | [email protected]
Conscious Ink – makes temporary tattoos with affirmations like "You Can Do This" and "I Am Enough" to interrupt negative self-talk. A thoughtful, tangible tool for everyday encouragement.
Frank Gjata | [email protected]
Walking A Friend Home: A Practical Guide to Consciously Living & Dying – This soulful book blended spiritual and practical wisdom around end-of-life journeys. Author Kathy Arnos offers compassionate guidance and promotes conscious living through beautifully written reflections.
Danice Shen | [email protected]
Hour Time Games – These screen-free, inclusive games launched in 2023 and spark creativity, laughter, and connection for families looking to unplug and play together. Fun with a purpose.
Christine Greenburg | [email protected]
About Consumer Product Events (CPE) is a premier authority on consumer packaged goods, known for connecting innovative brands with top-tier media. A sister company to the CPG launch pad Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc., CPE has, since 2009, served as a "DIY" matchmaker-bridging the gap between products and the journalists eager to feature them.
Media Contact for Consumer Product Events (each product representative listed to contact directly)
Trinity Ondek | [email protected] | 310.317.1543
SOURCE Consumer Product Events
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment