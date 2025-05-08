Consumer Product Events Releases Curated Edit Of Favorite Summer Products

Kathleen Gonzales | [email protected]

Purity Coffee & Sacred Cups – Chosen for their organic, mold- and pesticide-free brews, sourced from women-led farms and indigenous traditions, offers clean energy and a deep commitment to sustainability - a perfect example of conscious consumption.

Sol Squeeze – reinvented beach-ready cocktail mixers with organic, no-junk pouches made from real fruit and high juice content. Just add your favorite spirit. Their bold packaging won Best Logo at the 2024 Consumer Marketing Awards.

Mooney Farms – Bella Sun Luci Vinaigrette's authentic, Mediterranean-inspired with 100% olive oil won Salad Dressing Line of the Year at the Mindful Awards. Clean, flavorful ingredients elevate summer meals.

Pivotal Moments – We love this luxury line of Doctor-created candles, sprays, and home accessories for their season-based scents and kid- and pet-safe ingredients.

Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty – A legacy turned legend. CEO Giovanni Guidotti transformed his father's natural haircare line into a global brand seen backstage at the Emmys, Oscars, Grammys, and Tonys-true E.G.O.T. status. Now 175 SKUs in 30 countries.

Mama Bird® – offers brain-boosting vitamins created by a neurologist and mom and designed to support energy, focus, and mood for families. We love their "start smart, stay smart" positioning and adorably memorable packaging

Oxford Healthspan – Primeadine® GF made our list for its use of food-derived spermidine from Japan's longevity regions. Their science-informed approach supports healthy aging. We're impressed by the 59-year-old founder with a biological age of 21.

Conscious Ink – makes temporary tattoos with affirmations like "You Can Do This" and "I Am Enough" to interrupt negative self-talk. A thoughtful, tangible tool for everyday encouragement.

Walking A Friend Home: A Practical Guide to Consciously Living & Dying – This soulful book blended spiritual and practical wisdom around end-of-life journeys. Author Kathy Arnos offers compassionate guidance and promotes conscious living through beautifully written reflections.

Hour Time Games – These screen-free, inclusive games launched in 2023 and spark creativity, laughter, and connection for families looking to unplug and play together. Fun with a purpose.

About Consumer Product Events (CPE) is a premier authority on consumer packaged goods, known for connecting innovative brands with top-tier media. A sister company to the CPG launch pad Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc., CPE has, since 2009, served as a "DIY" matchmaker-bridging the gap between products and the journalists eager to feature them.

