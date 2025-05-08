Consumer Portfolio Services Deploys AI-Powered Servicing Platform From Salient To Advance Collections Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, NV, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a leader in providing indirect automobile financing to consumers, today announced the deployment of a next-generation AI-powered servicing and collections platform developed in partnership with Salient, a leading provider of AI voice agent solutions tailored for the automotive industry.

As Consumer Portfolio Services continues to scale its loan portfolio and optimize servicing operations, Salient's AI platform is expected to play a key role in accelerating collections and improving repayment consistency, which should improve credit performance over time. The platform leverages conversational AI voice agents to automate borrower outreach across key servicing functions, including payment collection, due date adjustments, payoff management, and insurance verification, allowing CPS to redeploy human agents to focus on more complex cases. Salient's platform has demonstrated a more than 60% reduction in handle times and improved customer response rates in previous implementations, positioning CPS to benefit from similar efficiency gains as it integrates the technology in 2025.

“Our progress in scaling efficiently is supported by strategic investments in advanced AI automation,” said Mike Lavin, Chief Operating Officer of CPS.“By leveraging Salient's voice AI agents to handle routine servicing tasks, we can free up our human agents to focus on higher-value and more complex customer interactions, strengthening our overall servicing and collections strategy. Salient's technology enables us to execute collections strategies with greater precision and speed, improving repayment consistency, which should strengthen cash flow and credit performance over time. As we continue to expand our portfolio and originations, this integration reinforces the strength of our servicing platform while ensuring strict regulatory compliance.”

Salient's AI platform has processed over $1 billion in transactions and is built specifically for the automotive lending industry. The platform ensures compliance with key lending regulations, including FDCPA, FCRA, UDAAP, and CFPB guidelines, while maximizing customer outreach effectiveness. By automating outreach and borrower interactions, the platform enhances customer responsiveness and regulatory adherence.

CPS recently reported strong loan origination growth, with a 52% year-over-year increase in new auto loan originations for the fourth quarter of 2024 and a total portfolio balance reaching a company record $3.6 billion. As CPS enters 2025 with momentum, leveraging AI-driven servicing solutions is expected to support continued efficiency gains and may contribute to further improvements in loan performance, reductions in servicing costs, and enhancements in overall portfolio profitability.

About Consumer Portfolio Services:

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

About Salient

Designed specifically for the consumer finance sector, Salient is a cutting-edge generative AI platform crafted to revolutionize customer-lender interactions. With its innovative technology solutions, Salient seamlessly automates vital operational processes across voice, text, and email channels, delivering a more streamlined and efficient communication experience for clients. Launched in 2023, Salient has interacted millions of US consumer, collected over $1 billion, and is backed by top tier venture capital firms, including Andreessen Horowitz, Y Combinator, Matrix Partners, and General Catalyst, alongside leaders from Tesla, Stripe, and Airtable. This platform promises to set new standards in the way automotive finance is approached and managed.

Company Contact

Danny Bharwani

Chief Financial Officer

949-753-6811

Investor Relations Contact

Tom Colton and Alec Wilson

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

...