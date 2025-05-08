Primech AI Plans Production Of 300 HYTRON Robots Through Its China Manufacturing Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

SINGAPORE, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech AI Pte. Ltd. ("Primech AI" or the“Company”), a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), today announced a significant expansion of its manufacturing capabilities through a strategic manufacturing partnership in Guangdong Province, China. The partnership will support the growing global demand for Primech AI's innovative HYTRON bathroom cleaning robots, with plans to roll out 300 robots in the initial production phase.

The partnership establishes a comprehensive manufacturing framework with a well-established electronics manufacturer in Huizhou City of Guangdong Province, creating a robust production base to serve markets across Asia and beyond. This strategic location in China's manufacturing heartland provides Primech AI access to a sophisticated electronics supply chain and specialized technical expertise.

"This manufacturing partnership in China represents a significant advancement in our production strategy," said Charles Ng, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Primech AI. "The Guangdong region offers unparalleled advantages in electronics manufacturing infrastructure, component sourcing, and technical knowledge, enabling us to scale production efficiently while maintaining the highest quality standards for our HYTRON robots. Our ambitious target of rolling out 300 robots demonstrates our commitment to meeting market demand and accelerating our growth trajectory."

Under the terms of the agreement, the manufacturing partner will manage the full production cycle for Primech AI's HYTRON bathroom cleaning robots, including manufacturing and assembly based on Primech AI's detailed specifications, implementation of comprehensive quality assurance protocols, performance of rigorous functionality and safety testing, securing necessary certifications to meet international regulatory requirements, and production scheduling and delivery timeline management. The manufacturing agreement covers an initial two-year period and includes provisions for regular quality monitoring, performance reporting, and collaborative development to ensure continuous improvement of manufacturing processes.

"Quality and reliability are foundational to our HYTRON technology, and our manufacturing partner in China brings extensive experience producing sophisticated electronic and robotic systems," added Ng. "This collaboration allows us to leverage specialized manufacturing expertise while ensuring our exacting standards are maintained throughout the production process."

The strategic location in China provides Primech AI with several key advantages. Access to a mature electronics manufacturing ecosystem enables efficient production scaling and quality control. The proximity to specialized component suppliers streamlines the supply chain and reduces procurement lead times. The facility offers scalable production capacity to meet the growing global demand for HYTRON robots, starting with the 300-unit initial target. Finally, the location provides efficient logistics for serving Asian markets, reducing shipping times and transportation costs.

This expansion of manufacturing capabilities in China complements Primech AI's recent product innovations and market expansion initiatives, reinforcing the Company's commitment to meeting growing global demand for its autonomous cleaning solutions.

About Primech AI

Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit .

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Company Contact :

Email: ...

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: ...