Abu Dhabi Recognised As A Regional Centre Of Expertise On Education For Sustainable Development By The United Nations University

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As part of the Year of Community, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has successfully secured recognition for Abu Dhabi as a member of the United Nations University (UNU) network of Regional Centres of Expertise (RCEs) on Education for Sustainable Development (ESD). With this achievement, Abu Dhabi becomes the first centre of expertise for environmental education and sustainability in the GCC region.

Through its digital platform naha, EAD will lead this regional mission, driving collective efforts to advance knowledge sharing, capacity building, and the adoption of best practices in education for sustainable development. This initiative aims to safeguard and sustain the environment, enhancing quality of life for current and future generations.

Her Excellency Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said:“The recognition of Abu Dhabi by the United Nations University as the first regional centre for environmental education in the region underscores our forward-thinking approach to sustainability. It marks our commitment to strengthening environmental awareness and education for sustainable development. By harnessing the latest innovations and modern technologies, we continue to reinforce Abu Dhabi's leadership in global environmental action.”

She added:“Environmental awareness and education are catalysts for conservation and development within our strategic framework. By broadening community engagement and forging regional and global partnerships, we are supporting the emirate's vision for a more sustainable and promising future for the generations to come.”

Ahmed Baharoon, Executive Director of Environmental Information, Science, and Awareness at EAD, said:“The naha platform forward-thinking and holistic strategy, seamlessly integrating a portfolio of initiatives and programs designed to empower community participation in environmental stewardship. These include the Sustainable Schools Initiative, recognised internationally by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Sustainable Campus Initiative, and the Sahim Citizen Science Programme. Leveraging Abu Dhabi's rich natural heritage, naha plays a key role in accelerating local and global sustainability efforts while nurturing a new generation of young leaders equipped to drive meaningful change.”

He added:“The acknowledgment of naha by the United Nations University as a Regional Centre of Expertise builds upon the extremely successful 12th World Environmental Education Congress (WEEC) held in Abu Dhabi early 2024, the launch of the Abu Dhabi Roadmap for Education for Sustainable Development, and demonstrates Abu Dhabi's commitment to the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration Action Plan Challenge 6.3 that called for the establishment of an RCE in Abu Dhabi.”

The Regional Centres of Expertise (RCEs) on Education for Sustainable Development network operates under a multi-stakeholder governance structure, bringing together the expertise of government entities, non-governmental organisations, universities, and international organisations. This inclusive approach ensures the effectiveness of operations, with all stakeholders committed to advancing education for sustainable development and restoring ecosystems.

As part of its role, EAD will establish a Steering Committee to serve as the centre's governing body, responsible for setting strategic direction and overseeing operations across multiple entities. The Agency will manage daily decision-making, operational supervision, and partner coordination. Additionally, the formation of an Advisory Committee will bring together experts and practitioners in ecosystem restoration and sustainable education to provide specialised knowledge and guidance.

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD)

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.