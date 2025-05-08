Beyond Finance Wins Gold Stevie® Award For Customer Service Department Of The Year In 23Rd Annual American Business Awards

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Beyond Finance was honored for delivering an exceptional customer experience, led by a 300+ member Client Success Team that provides 24/7 support to clients paying off debt. Many Beyond Finance team members are former or current clients themselves, allowing them to create deep connections in every interaction. In 2024, the company also introduced specialized empathy training for its team members, logging more than 500 collective hours in its first year.

This recognizes Beyond Finance's empathetic approach to support clients on the journey to achieve financial freedom.

"Debt is more than a financial issue. It carries emotional weight that demands human understanding," said Lou Antonelli, Chief Operating Officer at Beyond Finance. "Our team members lead with compassion guided by personal experience, professional training, and an unwavering commitment to helping empower clients throughout their journeys. This award is a powerful validation of that work."

The Stevie Awards judges highlighted Beyond Finance's strong results in client satisfaction and long-term financial improvement. When surveyed, graduating clients rate their financial habits at an average of 5.9 before working with Beyond Finance, to 8.2 after graduating. Additionally, Beyond Finance maintains a Net Promoter Score of 80, up 10 points since 2023. This widely used metric measures customer loyalty and satisfaction by asking how likely customers are to recommend the company to others.

"The Client Success Team is at the heart of what makes Beyond Finance's approach to debt consolidation both unique and effective," said Vanessa Hering, EVP of Strategy and Operations. "Our team meets clients where they are with the goal of resolving questions on first contact. Every conversation is a chance to build trust and move our clients' goals forward."

Beyond Finance's approach includes integrated support from accredited financial therapists who lead weekly financial wellness webinars. To learn more about the American Business Awards and view the full list of winners, visit: Customer Service Awards | Stevie Awards .

To learn more about Beyond Finance and how it supports clients on their journeys to financial freedom, visit .

Beyond Finance, LLC, is one of the nation's largest debt consolidation organizations. In its commitment to providing clients a smart way to move beyond debt, Beyond Finance helps consumers lower their monthly payments, reduce the impact of interest, and reach a debt-free life sooner - all with customized proprietary tools allowing for ease-of-use and transparency. In 2024, Beyond Finance was awarded with 3 ConsumerAffairs' inaugural "Buyer's Choice Awards" for Best Customer Service, Experience with Staff, and Transparency within its category. Beyond Finance has offices in Chicago, Atlanta, San Diego, and Houston.

