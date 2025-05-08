ARLO ANNOUNCES SECURE 6 SMART HOME SECURITY SERVICE

Newly Added Arlo Intelligence-Powered Features Empower Arlo Secure Subscribers to Make Better Informed Decisions to Protect What Matters Most

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc . (NYSE: ARLO ), a leading smart home security brand, today announced Arlo Secure 6, the next generation of Arlo's industry-leading home security subscription service featuring groundbreaking AI technology. Arlo Secure 6 introduces several new AI-powered innovations - fire detection, advanced audio detection, detailed video event descriptions, and powerful video search capabilities - offering users deeper insights and more meaningful context into events captured by Arlo devices.

"Arlo continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in home security with our relentless focus on industry-first innovations," said Matthew McRae, Chief Executive Officer at Arlo. "Leveraging Arlo Intelligence, a high-performance smart security AI engine with robust detection and recognition capabilities, Arlo Secure 6 delivers a smarter, more personalized security experience that empowers quick and informed decision making."

Arlo Secure enhances the features of Arlo devices and completes the security experience to provide consumers with total protection. Powered by Arlo Intelligence, Arlo Secure 6 provides an intuitive, informed security experience with real, tangible value to users. Its comprehensive suite of AI features help users better understand what's happening in and around their homes, allowing for quick and appropriate responses to potential emergency events.

Arlo Secure 6 expands on the previously introduced Person Recognition, Vehicle Recognition, and Custom Detection capabilities to add:



Event Captions 1 : Transform how you review footage with concise, accurate AI-generated descriptions of events. Quickly understand what happened without needing to watch every second of video.

Video Search: Quickly locate and review critical moments in your video history by searching for specific keywords, descriptions, or time ranges, eliminating the need to manually sift through your video library.

Advanced Video Detection:

Fire Detection: Lifesaving, AI-powered notifications alert you when a flame is detected, so you can prevent the spread of fire.

Advanced Audio Detection: Receive notifications that tell you when a scream, gunshot, bark, glass break, or Smoke/CO alarm is detected.



Scream Detection: When your camera hears a scream, you'll get an alert so you can contact Emergency Response.



Gun Shot Detection: At the sound of gunfire, receive an alert about serious activity and view live video or contact police for immediate assistance.



Dog Bark Detection: When your dog barks, you'll be notified so you can view live video to see if your dog is barking at a stranger or just a cat. Glass Break Detection: Get an alert when your camera hears glass breaking and view live video, check your house or car, and notify family at home of suspicious activity.

Arlo Secure 6 features will start rolling out to customers starting this month. A 30-day trial of Arlo Secure is included with the purchase of select Arlo products. Premium features like 60-day cloud storage, advanced detection (people, packages, vehicles), activity zones, 24/7 emergency response, and the new Secure 6 features require a paid subscription after the trial.

For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and comprehensive list of features and services, visit .

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. Arlo has recently launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription service, Arlo Secure.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

