Yellowfin Launches AI-Powered Natural Language Query (AI NLQ) In Version 9.15, Enhancing Self-Service Business Intelligence



Simplified data querying: Type questions naturally, eliminating the need for technical expertise.

Enhanced accessibility: Empowers line-of-business users to conduct deeper data analysis.

Faster insight generation: Quickly add AI NLQ results to Yellowfin Dashboards, Presentations, and Stories.

Seamless switching: Easily toggle between AI NLQ and standard Guided NLQ. Suggested questions: Utilize AI-generated prompts for relevant data exploration.

For line-of-business users who need additional support in building their data queries, AI NLQ also brings a new Suggested Questions option that auto-generates a list of helpful prompts to ask the tool, based on the current meta-data setup for the underlying data set.

"Yellowfin 9.15 debuts the first integration between the Yellowfin product and AI platforms," said CTO Brad Scarff. "These platforms have enormous potential to unlock productivity and usability benefits for all of our customers, and upcoming versions of Yellowfin will build on this initial release to provide further innovative AI-enabled features."

"With this update, we are committed to further streamlining the Yellowfin BI user experience, and making data exploration and insights more accessible for more people - by leveraging the full potential of natural language query and AI analytics," said General Manager Chance Coble.

Important security and privacy Information : Use of the AI NLQ feature requires an active OpenAI account. Only metadata (columns, data types, reference codes) and user questions are sent to the AI model. No raw data is transmitted, and role-based access controls allow for fine-grained management of the feature.

Additional enhancements that arrive with Yellowfin 9.15 include:



Expanded REST API capabilities, building upon the previous Yellowfin 9.14 update , to further improve developer tools.

Improved data visualization with enhanced bar and column chart customization.

Simpler yearly data comparisons and report styling.

Improved data security with stricter default controls. Support for writable Clickhouse data sources.

About Yellowfin BI

Yellowfin is a powerful embedded BI and analytics software vendor with a suite of world class products powered by automation. Yellowfin is recognized as an innovator by the world's leading analyst firms. More than 29,000 organizations and over 3 million end-users across 75 countries use Yellowfin every day.

Media Contact

Yellowfin Team

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +55(51) 99985-6883

SOURCE Yellowfin BI