Axtria Releases New Customer Engagement Planning And Execution Benchmarking Study For Life Sciences

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria Inc. , an AI-first data analytics innovator transforming life sciences, today released the findings of its new Customer Engagement Planning and Execution Benchmarking Study . The study, based on anonymized data from 16 leading U.S. life sciences companies and over 8,300 field representatives across 57 business units, presents an in-depth view of evolving customer engagement strategies and operational execution practices.

"Life sciences companies are clearly accelerating their shift toward intelligent, data-driven engagement," said Asheesh Sharma, Head of Commercial Excellence at Axtria. "This study offers a valuable pulse on how commercial organizations are rethinking execution strategies by embracing automation, boosting trust in AI recommendations, and progressively adopting dynamic approaches to targeting and planning."

Omnichannel Engagement Maturity: In 2024, 20% of companies with omnichannel programs have fully scaled engagement platforms at an advanced stage-more than double the 9% reported in 2023. This growth is underpinned by stronger cross-functional collaboration and a strategic pivot- 80% of surveyed companies now prioritize automation across key functions to drive omnichannel execution.

Next Best Action (NBA): Only 44% of companies that have implemented NBA programs say their reps trust the recommendations.

Dynamic Targeting Gains Traction: Adoption of dynamic targeting among large pharmaceutical companies rose from 17% in 2023 to 25% in 2024 , with 75% of these being refreshed monthly to adapt to the changing market dynamics.

Call planning: Reps average six HCP calls per day , with oncology reps recording the lowest call volumes-reflecting the complexity and specialized nature of their engagements. Segmentation and Targeting Practices: 64% of business units refresh customer segments quarterly , though adoption of advanced segmentation using AI/ML models remains limited to 17% .

Axtria's benchmarking study serves as a vital tool for commercial operations and brand strategy teams aiming to align with industry-leading practices in omnichannel execution, segmentation, and field rep enablement.

About Axtria's Products and Solutions

Axtria is proud to work with 16 of the top 20 life sciences companies, globally. From our roots as a trusted consultant to our status as one of the world's leading providers of cloud-based pharmaceutical management software , Axtria powers digital transformations in life sciences. Our experts call upon years of domain experience in the industry to guide pharma giants from brand launches to retirement. Our products go even further. Axtria InsightsMAx is our agentic platform, featuring more than 30 agents, apps, and APIs, along with a full experimentation environment to find the perfect solution for unique business challenges. Axtria SalesIQTM helps optimize field forces and provider engagements. Axtria CustomerIQTM leverages AI-enabled next-best-action omnichannel choices. Axtria MarketingIQTM turns investment analyses into pinpoint strategies. And Axtria DataMAxTM and DataMAxTM for Emerging Pharma is the data management framework that pulls it all together with best-in-class security and integration.

About Axtria

Axtria helps life sciences companies harness the potential of data science and software to improve patient outcomes by connecting the right therapies to the right patients at the right time. The company is a leading global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. We're proud to deliver proven solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete their journey from data to insights to action, enabling them to earn superior returns on their investments. As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, Axtria is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and taking actions that advance societal goals. For more information, please visit .

