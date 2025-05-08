Bairesdev Wins Stevie Awards For AI Innovation, Executive Leadership, And Talent Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Honors include achievements in technology, staffing strategy, and a peer-led development platform with 500+ participants

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev® , an award-winning nearshore software development company, has been recognized with three Silver Stevie® Awards at the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®, celebrating the company's leadership in AI-powered innovation, executive excellence, and scalable talent development. These honors reinforce BairesDev's commitment to leveraging technology and data-driven strategies to fuel business growth and empower its fully remote workforce.

Technology Executive of the Year – Rocío Belfiore, Chief Innovation Officer, was recognized for leading AI-driven initiatives that improved operational efficiency and generated over $40 million in new business.

Woman of the Year – Business Services Industries – Natalia Rodriguez, VP of Staffing, was honored for co-designing an AI-based recruitment system that processed 2.4 million applications in 2024 while maintaining a 96% talent retention rate. Achievement in Human Resources – Circles, BairesDev's peer-led talent development program, was recognized for growing from 15 to over 500 members in just over a year. Tailored to the company's fully remote model and client-embedded engineering teams, Circles promotes technical, business, and soft skills training, an approach known as upskilling, while fostering an engaging internal community and expanding professional growth opportunities.



These awards reflect the systems we've built to scale with intention,” said Nacho De Marco, CEO of BairesDev.“They recognize not only individual excellence, but also the frameworks behind our growth: AI-driven processes that prioritize precision and speed, innovation that fuels revenue, and development programs that create opportunities for our talent in every corner of the world.

More than 3,600 nominations were submitted to this year's American Business Awards, with winners selected by over 250 professionals around the world. The awards will be presented at a gala ceremony on June 10 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

“Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller.“The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all of the winners in the 2025 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 10 gala event in New York.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2025 Stevie winners are available at .

