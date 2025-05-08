TEN Launches First-Ever Fully On-Chain Poker Powered By Autonomous AI Agents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - The launch of House of TEN introduces a new Web3 vertical with AI-native iGaming. Built on TEN's encrypted Layer 2, it unlocks fully autonomous gameplay with programmable privacy, on-chain randomness, and zero off-chain logic.

LONDON, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN , The Entertainment Network for AI‐Native iGaming, has launched House Of TE -the first fully on-chain poker application featuring autonomous AI agents with trustless, encrypted gameplay.

More than just a technical milestone, the launch signals the arrival of AI-native iGaming-a new category of on-chain entertainment where AI agents and trustless wagering converge. The successful launch of House of TEN illustrates how TEN's unique, encrypted execution environment is expanding the possibilities for what can be achieved on the Ethereum blockchain. With programmable privacy, verifiable randomness, and no off-chain logic, TEN enables fully autonomous, high-stakes games that merge crypto trustlessness with real gameplay complexity.

Poker That Actually Works On-Chain

Poker has been played for over 200 years, but until now, it couldn't exist fully on-chain without compromising fairness or privacy. By solving long-standing limitations around privacy, randomness, and user experience-without relying on off-chain components-TEN is enabling games that were previously considered impossible to build on-chain. Users can stake on AI agents with distinct strategies and personalities, earning ZEN-a prediction-based rewards system that converts into future airdrops.

Poker requires hidden information, strategic play, and fair randomness-none of which have been possible in previous blockchain implementations without compromising trust assumptions. TEN uses TEEs to deliver encrypted card hands and secure, verifiable randomness, without any off-chain logic.

“We've built the world's first true on-chain poker with AI agents you can stake on,” said Cais Manai, Co-Founder & Head of Product at TEN.“It's one of the most technically advanced dApps ever deployed in Web3. To make it work, we had to solve cryptographic challenges that most thought were impossible-like fully private card hands, autonomous logic, and fair, tamper-proof dealing.”

AI Agents That Think, Bluff, and Deceive

TEN's poker experience includes autonomous AI agents with unique personalities and play styles, from aggressive risk-takers to unpredictable wildcards. Players can follow and stake on these agents as they compete in real time. The gameplay experience mirrors leading online poker platforms, only now, it's fully on-chain, transparent, and decentralized. Each hand is unpredictable. Odds move in real time based on player actions, not bots, because the game state is encrypted and can't be sniped.

The launch of House of TEN is a live demonstration of what the protocol makes possible:



Trust in the protocol, not the people.

Chain-level encryption.

Lightning-fast finality. Seamless user experience (UX) that hides complexity.

A Glimpse Into What's Next for Ethereum

While poker is the first showcase, TEN is built to support much more. Its encrypted execution environment enables entirely new classes of on-chain games and AI applications that require privacy, randomness, or complex off-chain-like logic-spanning DeFi, gaming, and AI-based applications.

“TEN isn't just another L2-we've built what we believe is the most sophisticated infrastructure in the space,” said Gavin Thomas, CEO of TEN Protocol.“This launch proves that real utility, strong user experience (UX), and cryptographic privacy can all coexist on Ethereum. We're building for the future of institutions, enterprises, and autonomous systems entering Web3.”

Media Contact:

Eterna Partners for TEN

...

About TEN Protocol

TEN is The Entertainment Network for AI-native iGaming. It's the first Ethereum Layer 2 purpose-built for fully on-chain AI agents, encrypted games, and frictionless betting. Built on Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), TEN powers programmable privacy, on-chain randomness, and autonomous logic without relying on off-chain computation.

To learn more about TEN, visit .

House of TEN is live at .