The Oncology Institute To Present At Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting On High-Value Cancer Care Model Outcomes Showing Cost Savings And Lower Hospitalization Rates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CERRITOS, Calif., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI)(“TOI”), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, announced today that it has been selected to present an abstract at the upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting further validating cost savings and reduced hospitalizations associated with its unique High-Value Cancer Care (HVCC) model*. The study shares new data supporting prior publications which demonstrate superior outcomes for acute-care patients when enrolled in the TOI HVCC model.

“Without compromising on the clinical outcomes for our oncology patients, TOI has again demonstrated the ability to drive down both Emergency Department utilization and hospitalizations by over 50%, while simultaneously driving over $12,000 in cost savings per patient enrolled,” said Yale Podnos, MD, MPH, FACS, Chief Medical Officer at TOI.“This further validates the power of our care model in both improving clinical outcomes and providing value to our patients and payor partners through our highly coordinated, industry-leading approach to care.”

Summary of Outcomes of the Most Recent Clinical Trial Analysis:



53% Lower Emergency Department Use

68% Lower Hospitalizations

75% Lower Odds of Acute Care Facility Death Lower Total Cost of Care by $12,000 per Enrolled Patient

*Patel, et al. Improving care of older adults with cancer: A randomized trial. ASCO Annual Meeting Health Services Section, May 30, 2025.

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of over 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other services traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 120 employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 70 clinic locations, TOI is changing oncology for the better.

