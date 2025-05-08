Zefr Announces Launch Of Pre-Screen Brand Safety Solution For Google's Search Partner Network (SPN)

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With Zefr's new SPN Pre-Screen solution, Zefr provides independent, weekly verification of the SPN domain list and deploys customized exclusion lists informed by Zefr's advanced AI and human-in-the-loop classification processes.

"Brand safety is not just about reacting after the fact-it's about putting proactive controls in place," said Richard Raddon, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Zefr. "Our SPN Pre-Screen solution gives advertisers the transparency and tools to confidently activate campaigns on Google's Search Partner Network, knowing that every domain has been evaluated through the lens of industry standards."

This solution provides a new capability for advertisers using campaign types such as Search, Standard Shopping, Apps, and Performance Max, which can all leverage SPN inventory. By validating domains prior to activation, Zefr's solution complements existing Google brand safety and suitability protections and empowers advertisers with greater controls at scale.

Key benefits of Zefr's SPN Pre-Screen Solution for Google include:



Independent pre-screen domain validation for the Google Search Partner Network.

Ongoing classification aligned with industry standard safety and suitability definitions.

Customizable exclusion lists tailored to brand-specific risk tolerance. Weekly refresh cadence for continuous transparency and control.

Zefr's solution builds on its broader mission to bring transparency, precision, and trust to advertising across the digital ecosystem. As the digital landscape grows more complex, Zefr remains committed to equipping brands with the tools they need to maximize performance on social platforms while maintaining their brand preferences. .

For more information on Zefr's SPN Pre-Screen Brand Safety solution, visit , or reach out to [email protected] to request a demo.

About Zefr

Zefr is the leader in AI-powered content classifications for brands and advertisers. Zefr's platform is purpose built for multi-modal content understanding on open platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Meta and Snap, with pre-bid activation and verification solutions. Our products safeguard media and AI investments, while maximizing performance and efficacy on those channels.

Headquartered in Los Angeles with global offices across New York, Chicago, London, Toronto, Singapore, and more, Zefr is redefining what trust and transparency means for social media in the age of AI. To learn more, visit zefr .

Press Contact:



Hank Kim

[email protected]

SOURCE Zefr Inc.