True Flood Risk Launches Canada's First National Dataset For Property-Level Structural Elevation

TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- True Flood Risk , a pioneering climate risk analytics company specializing in real-time, property-level flood intelligence, has announced the launch of Canada's first national foundational dataset for structural elevation - including First Floor Height (FFH) and corresponding First Floor Elevation (FFE) . This groundbreaking release empowers insurers, governments, and risk managers with the detailed data needed to assess and pinpoint flood risk exposure and resilience at the property, community, and portfolio levels .

This dataset was developed to meet the growing demand for granular, property-level flood data across Canada and to support national resilience efforts. The launch builds on True Flood Risk's track record of innovation. In 2019, the company introduced the first national FFH and FFE dataset in the United States - now widely used by leading insurers, reinsurers, and public agencies to inform flood risk management, develop new insurance products, and enhance underwriting and resilience planning.

As Canada evaluates and develops its National Flood Insurance Program and advances national flood mapping and modeling efforts, there is growing demand for granular, property-level data to inform risk and resilience decisions. True Flood Risk offers a powerful starting point. The platform's patented AI technology estimates building-level elevation instantly, cost-effectively, and at scale - delivering unprecedented insight into structural vulnerability and serving as a valuable alternative when land surveys or elevation certificates are not readily available.

"This is a major milestone not only for True Flood Risk but also for Canada's flood resilience journey," said Shelly Klose, CEO and Founder of True Flood Risk. "Our national dataset gives decision-makers the clarity to quantify exposure, prioritize investments, and strengthen protection for communities and critical infrastructure."

Beyond foundational property data, True Flood Risk offers a suite of tools, including real-time flood monitoring, augmented reality (AR) simulations, and on-demand assessments at the property, community, and portfolio levels. These capabilities help stakeholders move from static maps to dynamic insights that support emergency response, risk modeling, and long-term adaptation planning.

With coverage across all provinces and territories, the Canadian dataset enables users to:



Analyze individual property and regional flood vulnerability,

Improve underwriting and pricing models,

Strengthen disaster response and resilience planning,

Visualize projected flood impacts with AR simulations, Support clear communication of flood risk and resilience.

"Understanding First Floor Height and Elevation is foundational to accurate flood risk assessment and effective mitigation planning," said Roderick Scott, Chair of the Flood Mitigation Industry Association (FMIA) . "The work of FMIA member company True Flood Risk plays a vital role in addressing long-standing data gaps with precision, scale, and immediacy. This new national dataset for Canada is a critical resource for insurers, local governments, and planners striving to meet modern resilience standards."

This expansion underscores True Flood Risk's commitment to delivering transformative, data-driven insights that bridge climate science, insurance, technology, and public policy. As flood risk intensifies with climate change, the need for scalable, real-time, and property-specific intelligence has never been greater - and True Flood Risk remains at the forefront of that mission.

About True Flood Risk

True Flood Risk is a pioneering climate risk analytics company delivering AI-powered, real-time flood risk and resilience insights at the property, community, and portfolio levels. Its patented platform estimates structural elevation to support mitigation planning, insurance underwriting, and climate adaptation - helping communities shift from reactive recovery to proactive resilience. Its tools include real-time flood monitoring, augmented reality flood simulations, and on-demand resilience assessments tailored for stakeholders in insurance, government, and emergency management. Learn more at .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Brooke C. Smith

Client Success Manager

True Flood Risk

914-222-9055

SOURCE True Flood Risk

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED