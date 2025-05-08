Asia's Global Launchpad: BEYOND Bglobal Summit Connects Startups With Capital And Corporates [New Speakers And Topics Announced!]
With a mission to foster dynamic cross-border collaboration, BGlobal Summit provides a unique platform where tech companies, distributors, crowdfunding platforms, payment providers, branding agency and global commerce experts converge to explore real-world strategies for going global. The program covers timely and impactful topics across AI, fintech, robotics, localization, and next-gen retail.Highlight: Crowdfunding as a Catalyst for Global Expansion
A major focus this year is the rising power of crowdfunding as a gateway for Asian companies to launch internationally. With the participation of Kickstarter, Indiegogo, Makuake, Wadiz, and global crowdfunding operators like GlobalOneClick, the summit will showcase how brands are leveraging these platforms not only to validate demand but also to enter new markets, engage communities, and attract global investors. Notably, the session“Crowdfunding: Powering Asian Companies' Global Expansion” will bring together leading crowdfunding platforms across Asia to explore how this model can inject strong momentum into the international growth of Asian businesses.Key Themes at BGlobal Summit:
Bridging Capital & Opportunity: Middle East & Asia Investment and Market Opportunities
The Next Global Top Tech Brands from Asia
Designing the Future: Tech with Soul, Style, and Substance
Global from Day One: Scaling Talent, Brand, and Business Beyond Borders
Crowdfunding for Asian Companies' Global Expansion
Rebuilding the Hardware Chain: Innovation, Resilience, and the Next China Advantage
The Best Practices for Hardware Startups Going Global
Star-Powered Scale: How Celebrity-Backed Brands Go Global
Cross-Border Payment
H.E. Mr. Mohamed Al Ahbab Vice Chairman, Commerce Committee (Qatar)
Garibaldi Thohir Chairman, the China Committee of Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and lndustry (Indonesia)
Pan Hao Founder, Seeed Studio
Zeng Lin General Manager, General Manager, XbotPark Robotics Base Shared Factory
Carl Pei Co-founder & CEO, Nothing
Jingkang Liu Co-founder, Insta360
MQ Wang Co-founder, Zero Zero
Cheryl Tang Head of APAC, Indiegogo
Ryotaro Nakayama CEO, Makuake
David (Hye sung) Shin Founder & CEO, Wadiz
Yi Yuanyao Founder, Global OneClick
More speakers to be announced...
The summit will also welcome key players from Asia's going-global ecosystem, including IM8, UGreen, ByteDance, Kickscrew, LinkedIn China, iMpact, Airwallex, and Cash App, who will gather to offer strategic insights and comprehensive support for the global expansion of Asian enterprises.
BGlobal Summit isn't just about talks-it's a working summit where ideas become partnerships, and ambition meets real-world traction. Whether you're a founder, investor, or growth leader, this is where the next global brands from Asia are taking shape.
