When AI Meets Fashion: Join The Fashion Tech Forum At BEYOND Expo 2025 For A Deep Dive Into Creativity [Speakers And Topics Announced]

As artificial intelligence pushes the boundaries of creativity, sustainability reshapes the global supply chain, and virtual and physical realities blend more than ever, the fashion industry is undergoing an unprecedented transformation.

On May 23, BEYOND Expo 2025, in collaboration with yehyehyeh, will co-host the Fashion Tech Forum, bringing together industry leaders, creative visionaries, and trailblazers to exchange insights face-to-face.

Forum Topics Highlight:

– How AIGC Fashion Tech AI Reshapes Design, Marketing, and Shopping Experiences

– Technology-Enabled Circular Future (Materials, Design, Consumption, and Regeneration)

– The Liberation of Creativity (Virtualization, Biosynthesis, and Human-Machine Boundaries)

Confirmed speakers include some of the industry's most influential figures:

The forum brings together a powerhouse line-up of speakers from across the fashion, tech, and innovation ecosystem, including:



Xiaowei Ye, Founder, yehyehyeh

Chao Zhong, Founder & CEO, LookAI

Danqing Wang, Founder & CEO, ContaAI

Xiao Yu, Founder & CEO, RM Group

Shizun Li, Founder & CEO, Johnsmith

Sherry Dong, VP of Digital Marketing, Sephora China

Fohao Yu, Founder & CEO, In2orbits Group

Hongliang Yu, Partner, VESHIN

Jamie QQ Wu,Founder & Chief Executive Officer, ModaMorphosis; Creator & Producer, Fashion's Alchemists

Aaron Lau, Founder & CEO, Gusto Collective

Yao Zhang, Founder & CEO, RoboTerra Inc

Regina Zeng, Co-Founder & CEO, InnoBaker

Zisen Lin, Founder & CEO, Revobit

Hongxia Pan, VP of Content Tech & Innovation, Tezign Julian Leung, CEO, GOAT China

...and many more influential voices shaping the future of fashion and tech.

