Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


When AI Meets Fashion: Join The Fashion Tech Forum At BEYOND Expo 2025 For A Deep Dive Into Creativity [Speakers And Topics Announced]

2025-05-08 08:00:24
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) As artificial intelligence pushes the boundaries of creativity, sustainability reshapes the global supply chain, and virtual and physical realities blend more than ever, the fashion industry is undergoing an unprecedented transformation.

On May 23, BEYOND Expo 2025, in collaboration with yehyehyeh, will co-host the Fashion Tech Forum, bringing together industry leaders, creative visionaries, and trailblazers to exchange insights face-to-face.

Forum Topics Highlight:

– How AIGC Fashion Tech AI Reshapes Design, Marketing, and Shopping Experiences

– Technology-Enabled Circular Future (Materials, Design, Consumption, and Regeneration)

– The Liberation of Creativity (Virtualization, Biosynthesis, and Human-Machine Boundaries)

Confirmed speakers include some of the industry's most influential figures:

The forum brings together a powerhouse line-up of speakers from across the fashion, tech, and innovation ecosystem, including:

  • Xiaowei Ye, Founder, yehyehyeh
  • Chao Zhong, Founder & CEO, LookAI
  • Danqing Wang, Founder & CEO, ContaAI
  • Xiao Yu, Founder & CEO, RM Group
  • Shizun Li, Founder & CEO, Johnsmith
  • Sherry Dong, VP of Digital Marketing, Sephora China
  • Fohao Yu, Founder & CEO, In2orbits Group
  • Hongliang Yu, Partner, VESHIN
  • Jamie QQ Wu,Founder & Chief Executive Officer, ModaMorphosis; Creator & Producer, Fashion's Alchemists
  • Aaron Lau, Founder & CEO, Gusto Collective
  • Yao Zhang, Founder & CEO, RoboTerra Inc
  • Regina Zeng, Co-Founder & CEO, InnoBaker
  • Zisen Lin, Founder & CEO, Revobit
  • Hongxia Pan, VP of Content Tech & Innovation, Tezign
  • Julian Leung, CEO, GOAT China

...and many more influential voices shaping the future of fashion and tech.

Scan the QR code or click here to join us at BEYOND Expo 2025 in Macau to witness the convergence of fashion and technology and explore the next chapter of industry transformation.

Limited-Time Offer: FREE Tickets for mid-east Community Use promo code BYMEI at checkout.

