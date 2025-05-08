Ready To Expand In Asia? BEYOND Expo's Regional Cooperation Forums Are Where Global Ambitions Take Off
At BEYOND Expo 2025, explore five curated Regional Cooperation Forums:
-
Japan Tech Forum – May 22,2025
ORIGIN Southeast Asia Tech Forum – May 22, 2025
Asia-Europe Tech Forum – May 22, 2025
Middle East Tech Forum – May 22, 2025
Asia-LATAM Tech Forum – May 23, 2025
These forums transcend geographical boundaries, delivering diverse global perspectives and unlocking the limitless possibilities of globalization.Why brands looking (or struggling) to expand globally should on:
Industry Insights and Innovation
-
Be inspired by thought leaders and industry pioneers. Tap into emerging trends and forward-thinking ideas to accelerate business innovation.
Hear from the Experts and Gain Insider Access
-
Gain valuable perspectives from global tech elites, industry leaders, and innovative companies. Discover key regional tech trends, market dynamics, and policy environments to expand your international outlook.
Network and Find the Right Partners to Unlock New Markets
-
Engage directly and network with industry experts, corporate leaders, and government officials to identify collaboration opportunities across regions.
Navigate Local Markets
-
Deepen your understanding of local cultures, consumer demands, and competitive landscapes-critical for successful global expansion.
Discover Innovation that Drives Business Growth
Asia's future belongs to those who innovate. Learn how industry pioneers and emerging startups are creating new business models, technologies, and opportunities you can leverage.Details of the Five Regional Cooperation Forums at BEYOND Expo 2025 Japan Tech Forum
Japan stands at the forefront of Asia's tech landscape, excelling in electronics, robotics, and more. The Japan Tech Forum at BEYOND Expo 2025 will gather top experts and cutting-edge innovators from Japan, offering firsthand exposure to its latest technologies. Participants can explore emerging market trends and connect with government officials, corporations, and investors to explore collaboration.
At BEYOND Expo 2024 , the forum featured notable guests from the Japanese Consulate General in Hong Kong, Fujifilm, SONY, Asahi Kasei, Mitsubishi Estate, JETRO, Global Brain, Headline, Heroad Investments, and others. These leaders shared insights on Japan's role in shaping Asia's tech future through policy, investment, and innovation.ORIGIN Southeast Asia Tech Forum
With its booming economy and vast digital market, Southeast Asia has emerged as a key destination for global expansion. The ORIGIN Southeast Asia Tech Forum will convene major enterprises, policymakers, VCs, and startup leaders to explore the region's dynamic tech ecosystem and local market strategies.
At the 2024 summit , participants included iFlytek, GoGoX, Carousell, Carsome, Gobi Partners, Golden Gate Ventures, East Ventures, Quest Ventures, FuturePlay, Genting Ventures, MAVCAP, Kairous Capital, ATM Capital, RHL Ventures, and more. Discussions spotlighted Southeast Asia's top-performing industries and future growth engines.Asia-Europe Tech Forum
The Asia Europe Tech Forum brings together the brightest minds and leading innovators from two of the world's most dynamic technology hubs: Asia and Europe. This summit showcases the cutting-edge advancements emerging from both regions, where Asia's rapid digital transformation meets Europe's deep-rooted expertise in sustainable tech and regulatory frameworks.Middle East Tech Forum
The Middle East is becoming a powerhouse in AI, clean energy, and smart infrastructure. The Middle East Tech Forum highlights opportunities for Asia-Middle East collaboration and dives deep into innovation-led development in the Gulf region.
In 2024 , thought leaders emphasized how creativity and strategic foresight are driving inclusive growth and sustainability in the Middle East. The 2025 edition will further explore this region's evolving tech landscape and its potential for long-term cooperation with Asia.Asia-LATAM Tech Forum
Latin America is another fast-growing region capturing global interest. With an active startup scene and increasing cross-border investments, this forum will focus on sectors such as fintech, AI, e-commerce, and sustainability. Attendees will gain insights into regional policies, market trends, and success stories of Asia-LatAm collaboration.
At BEYOND Expo 2024 , the forum enabled open exchanges on trade, investment, and entrepreneurship-offering a rare opportunity to foster cooperation while appreciating the cultural richness of both regions.
Your Gateway to Global Markets Starts Here
BEYOND Expo's Regional Cooperation Forums are your ultimate choice for exploring global markets and expanding international perspectives! Whether you're a tech enthusiast, industry professional, or investor, you'll find opportunities and a platform here.
