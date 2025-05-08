Ready To Expand In Asia? BEYOND Expo's Regional Cooperation Forums Are Where Global Ambitions Take Off

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Breaking into Asia's diverse and dynamic markets has never been more critical - or more competitive. For companies eyeing international growth, access to the right networks, market insights, and strategic partnerships can make all the difference. That's why BEYOND Expo 2025 is bringing together Asia's most influential innovation hubs through its Regional Cooperation Forums - designed to help businesses fast-track their expansion, navigate regional complexities, and unlock new growth opportunities across Asia and beyond.

At BEYOND Expo 2025, explore five curated Regional Cooperation Forums:



Japan Tech Forum – May 22,2025

ORIGIN Southeast Asia Tech Forum – May 22, 2025

Asia-Europe Tech Forum – May 22, 2025

Middle East Tech Forum – May 22, 2025 Asia-LATAM Tech Forum – May 23, 2025

These forums transcend geographical boundaries, delivering diverse global perspectives and unlocking the limitless possibilities of globalization.

Industry Insights and Innovation

Be inspired by thought leaders and industry pioneers. Tap into emerging trends and forward-thinking ideas to accelerate business innovation.

Hear from the Experts and Gain Insider Access

Gain valuable perspectives from global tech elites, industry leaders, and innovative companies. Discover key regional tech trends, market dynamics, and policy environments to expand your international outlook.

Network and Find the Right Partners to Unlock New Markets

Engage directly and network with industry experts, corporate leaders, and government officials to identify collaboration opportunities across regions.

Navigate Local Markets

Deepen your understanding of local cultures, consumer demands, and competitive landscapes-critical for successful global expansion.

Discover Innovation that Drives Business Growth

Asia's future belongs to those who innovate. Learn how industry pioneers and emerging startups are creating new business models, technologies, and opportunities you can leverage.

Japan stands at the forefront of Asia's tech landscape, excelling in electronics, robotics, and more. The Japan Tech Forum at BEYOND Expo 2025 will gather top experts and cutting-edge innovators from Japan, offering firsthand exposure to its latest technologies. Participants can explore emerging market trends and connect with government officials, corporations, and investors to explore collaboration.

At BEYOND Expo 2024 , the forum featured notable guests from the Japanese Consulate General in Hong Kong, Fujifilm, SONY, Asahi Kasei, Mitsubishi Estate, JETRO, Global Brain, Headline, Heroad Investments, and others. These leaders shared insights on Japan's role in shaping Asia's tech future through policy, investment, and innovation.

With its booming economy and vast digital market, Southeast Asia has emerged as a key destination for global expansion. The ORIGIN Southeast Asia Tech Forum will convene major enterprises, policymakers, VCs, and startup leaders to explore the region's dynamic tech ecosystem and local market strategies.

At the 2024 summit , participants included iFlytek, GoGoX, Carousell, Carsome, Gobi Partners, Golden Gate Ventures, East Ventures, Quest Ventures, FuturePlay, Genting Ventures, MAVCAP, Kairous Capital, ATM Capital, RHL Ventures, and more. Discussions spotlighted Southeast Asia's top-performing industries and future growth engines.

The Asia Europe Tech Forum brings together the brightest minds and leading innovators from two of the world's most dynamic technology hubs: Asia and Europe. This summit showcases the cutting-edge advancements emerging from both regions, where Asia's rapid digital transformation meets Europe's deep-rooted expertise in sustainable tech and regulatory frameworks.

The Middle East is becoming a powerhouse in AI, clean energy, and smart infrastructure. The Middle East Tech Forum highlights opportunities for Asia-Middle East collaboration and dives deep into innovation-led development in the Gulf region.

In 2024 , thought leaders emphasized how creativity and strategic foresight are driving inclusive growth and sustainability in the Middle East. The 2025 edition will further explore this region's evolving tech landscape and its potential for long-term cooperation with Asia.

Latin America is another fast-growing region capturing global interest. With an active startup scene and increasing cross-border investments, this forum will focus on sectors such as fintech, AI, e-commerce, and sustainability. Attendees will gain insights into regional policies, market trends, and success stories of Asia-LatAm collaboration.

At BEYOND Expo 2024 , the forum enabled open exchanges on trade, investment, and entrepreneurship-offering a rare opportunity to foster cooperation while appreciating the cultural richness of both regions.

BEYOND Expo's Regional Cooperation Forums are your ultimate choice for exploring global markets and expanding international perspectives! Whether you're a tech enthusiast, industry professional, or investor, you'll find opportunities and a platform here.

