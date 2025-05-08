Leading Canadian Financial Services Platform Wealthsimple Taps Eventus For Compliance Solution

Deploys Validus platform for support across asset classes to enhance account supervision, help meet regulatory responsibilities

AUSTIN, Texas, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus , a leading provider of comprehensive, at-scale trade surveillance and financial risk solutions, announced that Wealthsimple is among its newest clients deploying the firm's Validus platform for trade surveillance across asset classes. Wealthsimple is one of Canada's fastest growing financial services platforms, serving more than three million clients, with $50+ billion in assets across trading, saving and investing.

Lia Mathiesen, Senior Director, Compliance and Chief Compliance Officer at Wealthsimple, said: "We have a diversified business model in Canada, so we needed a compliance solution that could support our various business lines and handle a range of asset classes. It also had to be flexible enough to meet our data and operational needs. Working with Eventus allows us to enhance our account supervision and support our compliance efforts."

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "Eventus supports many of the world's largest retail-focused financial services platforms. As one of Canada's leading platforms for retail investors, Wealthsimple has been extraordinarily successful at thinking outside the box and providing innovative solutions to its clients. We're delighted to work with Lia and the Wealthsimple team to help meet the company's regulatory needs, and as we build further on our client base in Canada and globally."

In recent months, Eventus has signed new clients for trade surveillance, algo monitoring and market risk management across the Americas, as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. They range from market venues including exchanges and alternative trading systems (ATS's), to tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), trading firms and buy-side participants.

The company plans to introduce a wide range of enhancements to its Validus platform in 2025, including a new artificial intelligence (AI) initiative leveraging large language model (LLM) technology.

About Eventus

Eventus provides state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume, and real time environments of Eventus' rapidly growing client base, including tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. Clients rely on the platform, coupled with the firm's responsive support and product development, to overcome their most pressing trade surveillance regulatory challenges. For more, visit .

About Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple is one of Canada's fastest growing and most trusted financial services platforms. The company offers a full suite of simple, sophisticated financial products across managed investing, do-it-yourself trading, cryptocurrency, tax filing, spending and saving. Wealthsimple currently serves three million Canadians and holds over $50 billion in assets. The company was founded in 2014 by a team of financial experts and technology entrepreneurs, and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. To learn more, visit .

SOURCE Eventus

