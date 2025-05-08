Trueblue's Centerline Drivers Launches Inaugural Customer Awards To Elevate Recognition Of Excellence In Transportation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Alongside this milestone, Centerline continues to invest in the future of trucking by awarding the Drive It Forward Scholarship and recognizing its Driver of the Year. These initiatives underscore the company's commitment to equipping businesses with top-tier talent and recognizing the critical role drivers play in keeping the supply chain moving.

"Centerline has a rich tradition of excellence in service, and we are proud to celebrate the industry leaders who share our commitment to safety, inclusivity, and driver support," said Jill Quinn, President of Centerline Drivers. "Our customers play an essential role in shaping the future of transportation, and through these awards, we are honoring those who go above and beyond to make a lasting impact."

Celebrating Industry Leadership: Respect the Drive Customer Awards

The Respect the Drive Customer Awards recognize organizations that champion drivers and uphold the highest standards in transportation. This new program offers four levels of distinction, celebrating customers who set the standard in inclusion, safety, and driver culture. The inaugural honorees include:



Onyx Open Road Award (Inclusivity in the Industry): Southern Glazers

Diamond Driver Culture Award (Driver Support & Engagement): Sugar Foods

Sapphire Safety Award (Commitment to Safety): TA Dedicated Ruby Respect the Drive Award (Excellence Across All Categories): Standard Logistics

Investing in the Future: Drive It Forward Scholarship

The Drive It Forward Scholarship, now in its third year, was created in honor of Sheila Castaneda, a key member of the Centerline Drivers' leadership team and a proponent of promoting opportunities for women in trucking. The scholarship provides full tuition support to one woman every year who is entering a CDL program to pursue a career as a commercial truck driver. This year's recipient, Cienna Townson of Georgia, has already begun CDL training and represents the next generation of skilled transportation professionals.

"I am deeply honored to be selected as a recipient of the Drive It Forward trucking scholarship. I want to express my gratitude to Centerline for this incredible opportunity and for investing in aspiring trucking professionals like me," said Cienna Townson. "This scholarship represents more than financial support-it is a vote of confidence in my ability to succeed in the trucking industry."

Recognizing Excellence: Driver of the Year

Centerline has named Bernard Shaw as its Driver of the Year, recognizing his outstanding dedication to safety, service, and leadership. Since joining in 2021, Shaw has been instrumental in launching several new customer locations, mentoring fellow drivers, and upholding the highest safety standards.

His contributions have helped streamline operations and ensure reliability for customers, while embodying Centerline's values and mission in everything he does.

By investing in trucking professionals and honoring top-performing companies, Centerline Drivers continues to set the benchmark for excellence, innovation, and service in the transportation industry.

About Centerline Drivers

Centerline Drivers, a TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI ) company, connects over 4,500 drivers annually with Fortune 1000 and mid-sized companies. Centerline has been delivering superior staffing service to fleet operators and good jobs to qualified drivers since its founding in 1975. It offers nationwide coverage from a network of branches in 40 U.S. markets and a centralized service operation. Learn more at centerlinedrivers .

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI ) is transforming the way organizations connect with talent in an ever-changing world of work. As The People Company®, we put people first – connecting job seekers with meaningful opportunities while delivering smart, scalable workforce solutions for enterprises across industries and worldwide. Powered by innovative technology and decades of expertise, our brands – PeopleReady, PeopleScout, Staff Management | SMX, Centerline, SIMOS, and Healthcare Staffing Professionals – offer flexible staffing, workforce management, and recruitment solutions that propel businesses and careers. Discover how we're shaping the future of work at .

