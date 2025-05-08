Shock Top: A Bold Rebrand For A Craft Beer Icon

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A fresh take on the iconic brand coincides with a bold new marketing campaign

PORTLAND, Ore., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shock Top , a craft beer icon and brand by Tilray Brands, Inc. company (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), known for its bold flavors and unfiltered wheat ales, today announced a transformative rebrand. With revamped packaging, a new logo, and an expanded, integrated marketing campaign, Shock Top aims to shock a new generation of beer drinkers with a modern look and shocking new seasonal flavors.

Building on its legacy of delivering exceptional beers, Shock Top's rebrand introduces a completely new visual identity that enhances its personality and offers a unique experience with every flavor. The new Wedgehead icon is designed as a bolder and more contemporary character, incorporating a lightning bolt symbol to signify Shock Top's mission to provide an uplifting experience.









Shock Top's range of beers will undergo a significant refresh, starting with the renowned Belgian White and followed by the reintroduction of seasonal favorites such as Cosmic Berry , Mango Island Wheat , Lemonade Shandy , and Twisted Pretzel . Throughout the year, each variety will feature striking, vibrant visuals and graphics that vividly represent their distinct flavors.

"Shock Top has always aimed to surprise fans with bold flavors," said Prinz Pinakatt, Chief Growth Officer of Tilray Beverages. "Each label now invites fans to embrace the unexpected. The transformation includes a variety of packs, digital media investments, college partnerships – such as The University of Florida, The University of Missouri and the University of Colorado – and in-stadium experiences. We're reimagining how and where fans can enjoy Shock Top with some exciting new partnerships to come later this year."

The new look comes at a time when consumers have shown a preference for above-premium options. And Shock Top, with its roots as a seasonal craft beer, is uniquely positioned to appeal to the segment. The dynamic shift will position the brand to grow its share, by appealing to both loyal fans and new drinkers seeking something different.

Plans include paid media, social media sweeps, expanded partnerships, and activations that align with Shock Top's bold new identity. New partnerships with the Florida Gators, Mizzou Tigers, and Colorado Buffaloes, will help Shock Top expand to a new generation of drinkers and bring its fresh look and flavors to fans at stadiums and tailgates across the country.

So, when life offers only the mundane, the safe, the usual – shock your routine.

About Shock Top

Founded in 2006 with the launch of its iconic Belgian White Ale, Shock Top brews bold, delicious beer that is perfect for those who crave flavor and fun. With a flair for the unexpected, Shock Top creates exciting twists on classic styles. From the legendary Belgian White to the refreshing Lemonade Shandy, and the new fruit flavors of Mango Wheat and Blueberry Wheat, the Shock Top lineup is all about living life unfiltered and breaking out of the mundane. Dive into the Shock Top experience on social @shocktop on Facebook, Instagram, and X.



About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together,“forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“forecast,”“future,”“should,”“could,”“enable,”“potential,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“project,”“will,”“would,”“ahead,” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.



For more information:

Media: ...

Investors: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at