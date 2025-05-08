Axogen, Inc. Reports 2025 First Quarter Financial Results
| AXOGEN, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Assets
|
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|18,096
|$
|27,554
|Restricted cash
|6,000
|6,000
|Investments
|3,973
|5,928
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $960 and $788, respectively
|26,295
|24,105
|Inventory
|35,504
|33,183
|Prepaid expenses and other
|3,202
|2,447
|Total current assets
|93,070
|99,217
|Property and equipment, net
|83,311
|84,667
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|13,903
|14,265
|Intangible assets, net
|5,881
|5,579
|Total assets
|$
|196,165
|$
|203,728
|
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|19,658
|$
|28,641
|Current maturities of long-term lease obligations
|2,087
|1,969
|Total current liabilities
|21,745
|30,610
|
|Long-term debt, net of debt discount and financing fees
|47,716
|47,496
|Long-term lease obligations
|18,640
|19,221
|Debt derivative liabilities
|2,558
|2,400
|Other long-term liabilities
|141
|94
|Total liabilities
|90,800
|99,821
|
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 45,512,623 and 44,148,836 shares issued and outstanding
|455
|441
|Additional paid-in capital
|400,004
|394,726
|Accumulated deficit
|(295,094
|)
|(291,260
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|105,365
|103,907
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|196,165
|$
|203,728
| AXOGEN, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|Revenues
|$
|48,560
|$
|41,378
|Cost of goods sold
|13,627
|8,758
|Gross profit
|34,933
|32,620
|Costs and expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|21,045
|19,815
|Research and development
|6,091
|7,409
|General and administrative
|9,458
|9,956
|Total costs and expenses
|36,594
|37,180
|Loss from operations
|(1,661
|)
|(4,560
|)
|Other (expense) income:
|Investment income
|272
|293
|Interest expense
|(2,250
|)
|(2,326
|)
|Change in fair value of debt derivative liabilities
|(158
|)
|65
|Other expense
|(37
|)
|(107
|)
|Total other expense, net
|(2,173
|)
|(2,075
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(3,834
|)
|$
|(6,635
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|45,204,076
|43,233,149
|Net loss per common share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
| AXOGEN INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|Net loss
|$
|(3,834
|)
|$
|(6,635
|)
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|1,795
|1,582
|Investment income
|(272
|)
|(293
|)
|Income tax expense
|29
|103
|Interest expense
|2,250
|2,326
|EBITDA - non-GAAP
|$
|(32
|)
|$
|(2,917
|)
|Noncash stock-based compensation expense
|2,909
|3,919
|Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP
|$
|2,877
|$
|1,002
|Net loss
|$
|(3,834
|)
|$
|(6,635
|)
|Noncash stock-based compensation expense
|2,909
|3,919
|Adjusted net loss - non-GAAP
|$
|(925
|)
|$
|(2,716
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|45,204,076
|43,233,149
|Net loss per common share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|Noncash stock-based compensation expense
|0.06
|0.09
|Adjusted net loss per common share - basic and diluted - non-GAAP
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
| AXOGEN, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share)
|
|Common Stock
| Additional Paid-in
Capital
| Accumulated
Deficit
| Total Shareholders'
Equity
|
|Shares
|Amount
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|Balance at December 31, 2024
|44,148,836
|$
|441
|$
|394,726
|$
|(291,260
|)
|$
|103,907
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|(3,834
|)
|(3,834
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|2,909
|-
|2,909
|Issuance of restricted and performance stock units
|1,105,214
|11
|(11
|)
|-
|-
| Exercise of stock options and employee stock purchases
under the ESPP
|258,573
|3
|2,380
|-
|2,383
|Balance at March 31, 2025
|45,512,623
|$
|455
|$
|400,004
|$
|(295,094
|)
|$
|105,365
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|Balance at December 31, 2023
|43,124,496
|$
|431
|$
|376,530
|$
|(281,296
|)
|$
|95,665
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|(6,635
|)
|(6,635
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|3,919
|-
|3,919
|Issuance of restricted and performance stock units
|539,233
|5
|(5
|)
|-
|-
| Exercise of stock options and employee stock
purchases under the ESPP
|24,000
|1
|206
|-
|207
|Balance at March 31, 2024
|43,687,729
|$
|437
|$
|380,650
|$
|(287,931
|)
|$
|93,156
| AXOGEN, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|Net loss
|$
|(3,834
|)
|$
|(6,635
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation
|1,728
|1,520
|Amortization of right-of-use assets
|87
|315
|Amortization of intangible assets
|67
|62
|Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing fees
|220
|222
|Provision for bad debts
|187
|255
|Change in fair value of debt derivative liabilities
|158
|(65
|)
|Investment gains
|(45
|)
|(10
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|2,909
|3,919
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(2,377
|)
|681
|Inventory
|(2,321
|)
|(4,616
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other
|(489
|)
|(262
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(9,079
|)
|(7,291
|)
|Operating lease obligations
|(452
|)
|(360
|)
|Cash paid for interest portion of financing lease obligations
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|Other long-term liabilities
|63
|-
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(13,179
|)
|(12,266
|)
|
|
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(256
|)
|(924
|)
|Purchase of investments
|-
|(1,910
|)
|Proceeds from sale of investments
|2,000
|-
|Cash payments for intangible assets
|(405
|)
|(417
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|1,339
|(3,251
|)
|
|
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|Cash paid for debt portion of financing lease obligations
|(1
|)
|(3
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options and ESPP stock purchases
|2,383
|207
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|2,382
|204
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(9,458
|)
|(15,313
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|33,554
|37,026
|Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|24,096
|$
|21,713
|
|
|
