Refrigeration Oils - Global Strategic Business Report 2025-2030 Covering Recent Global Tariff Developments And How They Impact The Refrigeration Oils Market

The growing focus on environmental sustainability is further boosting demand for environmentally friendly oils that are compatible with low-GWP refrigerants. Additionally, the expansion of industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cold chain logistics is contributing to market growth, as these sectors rely heavily on refrigeration systems to maintain product quality and safety. These factors, combined with the continuous innovation in oil formulation and technology, are driving the sustained growth of the Refrigeration Oils market.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Refrigeration Oils market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Type (Synthetic Refrigeration Oils, Mineral Refrigeration Oils); Application (Refrigerators Application, Air Conditioners Application, Automotive Application, Other Applications).

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Synthetic Refrigeration Oils segment, which is expected to reach US$1.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.4%. The Mineral Refrigeration Oils segment is also set to grow at 3.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $292.5 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.5% CAGR to reach $279.5 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Refrigeration Oils Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as BASF SE, Behr Hella Service GmbH, BP PLC, Bva, Inc., Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 74 companies featured in this Refrigeration Oils market report include:



BASF SE

Behr Hella Service GmbH

BP PLC

Bva, Inc.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP

Camco Lubricants

Chevron Corporation

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group)

CITGO Petroleum Corporation

Cosmo Oil Lubricants Co., Ltd.

ExxonMobil Corporation

Fuchs Petrolub SE

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Isel Germany AG

Lubriplate Lubricants Company

LUKOIL Lubricants Company

National Refrigerants, Inc.

Petro-Canada Lubricants, Inc.

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

Phillips 66 Lubricants

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Sun Company

The Lubrizol Corporation Total SA

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

What's Included in This Edition:



Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:



Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

