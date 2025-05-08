G-P Tops The IEC Dynamic Map And Named Leader In Global EOR Study 2025 For Third Consecutive Year
The IEC Group's Global EOR Study assesses the key providers of international EOR services delivering both advanced and fully managed solutions from their own resources or with partner ecosystem assistance. This year's study found that technological advancements automation, AI and data analytics continue to differentiate leading EOR providers.
"Being recognized by The IEC Group as the top global leader for the third consecutive year is a powerful testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation," said Nat Natarajan, chief product and strategy officer, G-P. "G-P delivers an unmatched advantage to our customers with our cutting-edge technology, unparalleled customer service and more than a decade of local and global employment expertise."
Download The IEC Group Global EOR Study 2025 and learn more about how G-P is leading the industry here .
About G-P
G-P is the recognized leader in global employment, delivering everything companies of all sizes need to manage the full employee lifecycle. G-P offers a robust suite of products, including the trusted Global HR Agent, G-P Gia, and AI-enabled Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor products. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries with more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base.
G-P: Global Made PossibleTM
To learn more, please visit: g-p or connect with us via LinkedIn , X , Facebook or check out our Blog .
Contact:
[email protected]
SOURCE G-P
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment