Gogoro Releases First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
GOGORO INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
(unaudited)2
|
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 93,279
|
|
$ 117,148
|
Trade receivables
|
18,940
|
|
16,977
|
Inventories2
|
41,767
|
|
44,972
|
Other assets, current
|
18,808
|
|
23,727
|
Total current assets
|
172,794
|
|
202,824
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment2
|
427,657
|
|
438,255
|
Right-of-use assets
|
33,223
|
|
35,303
|
Investments accounted for using equity method
|
16,275
|
|
16,117
|
Other assets, non-current
|
7,629
|
|
7,928
|
Total assets
|
$ 657,578
|
|
$ 700,427
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Borrowings, current
|
$ 103,823
|
|
$ 103,018
|
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
|
871
|
|
2,654
|
Notes and trade payables
|
21,921
|
|
29,351
|
Contract liabilities, current
|
11,562
|
|
11,869
|
Lease liabilities, current
|
14,450
|
|
9,446
|
Financial liabilities at amortized cost, current
|
25,000
|
|
24,586
|
Provisions, current
|
4,263
|
|
4,240
|
Other liabilities, current
|
30,875
|
|
40,465
|
Total current liabilities
|
212,765
|
|
225,629
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings, non-current
|
250,536
|
|
253,750
|
Lease liabilities, non-current
|
19,686
|
|
26,966
|
Provisions, non-current
|
1,353
|
|
1,419
|
Other liabilities, non-current
|
14,696
|
|
16,123
|
Total liabilities
|
499,036
|
|
523,887
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
158,542
|
|
176,540
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 657,578
|
|
$ 700,427
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Inventories:
|
|
|
|
Raw materials
|
$ 22,003
|
|
$ 23,337
|
Semi-finished goods
|
4,547
|
|
2,667
|
Merchandise
|
15,217
|
|
18,968
|
Total inventories
|
$ 41,767
|
|
$ 44,972
|
GOGORO INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except net loss per share)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Operating revenues
|
$ 63,621
|
|
$ 69,711
|
Cost of revenues
|
60,515
|
|
65,238
|
Gross profit
|
3,106
|
|
4,473
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
7,378
|
|
10,581
|
General and administrative
|
6,663
|
|
9,369
|
Research and development
|
5,986
|
|
9,366
|
Other operating expense
|
187
|
|
454
|
Total operating expenses
|
20,214
|
|
29,770
|
Loss from operations
|
(17,108)
|
|
(25,297)
|
Non-operating income and expenses:
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
(2,950)
|
|
(2,728)
|
Other income, net
|
1,158
|
|
2,416
|
Change in fair value of financial liabilities
|
1,783
|
|
13,198
|
Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method
|
(1,445)
|
|
(716)
|
Total non-operating (expense) income
|
(1,454)
|
|
12,170
|
Net loss
|
(18,562)
|
|
(13,127)
|
Other comprehensive loss:
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences on translation
|
(2,103)
|
|
(8,319)
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
$ (20,665)
|
|
$ (21,446)
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted net loss per share
|
$ (0.06)
|
|
$ (0.06)
|
Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share
|
287,736
|
|
235,942
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
Operating revenues:
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Sales of hardware and others
|
$ 29,148
|
|
$ 37,258
|
Battery swapping service
|
34,473
|
|
32,453
|
Total
|
$ 63,621
|
|
$ 69,711
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
Share-based compensation:
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cost of revenues
|
$ 103
|
|
$ 282
|
Sales and marketing
|
170
|
|
449
|
General and administrative
|
489
|
|
1,673
|
Research and development
|
321
|
|
974
|
Total
|
$ 1,083
|
|
$ 3,378
|
GOGORO INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$ (18,562)
|
|
$ (13,127)
|
Adjustments for:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
22,285
|
|
24,680
|
Impairment losses associated with facilities, inventories and receivables
|
1,268
|
|
1,812
|
Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method
|
1,445
|
|
716
|
Change in fair value of financial liabilities
|
(1,783)
|
|
(13,198)
|
Interest expense, net
|
2,950
|
|
2,728
|
Share-based compensation
|
1,083
|
|
3,378
|
Loss on disposal of property and equipment, net
|
1,925
|
|
448
|
Recognition of provisions
|
318
|
|
9
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
(2,400)
|
|
(379)
|
Inventories
|
1,676
|
|
456
|
Other current assets
|
1,771
|
|
1,932
|
Notes and trade payables
|
(7,430)
|
|
(532)
|
Contract liabilities
|
(613)
|
|
3,337
|
Other liabilities
|
(9,400)
|
|
(7,651)
|
Provisions
|
(693)
|
|
(944)
|
Cash (used in) generated from operations
|
(6,160)
|
|
3,665
|
Interest expense paid, net
|
(2,734)
|
|
(2,813)
|
Net cash (used in) generated from operating activities
|
(8,894)
|
|
852
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
Payments for property, plant and equipment, net
|
(17,873)
|
|
(34,419)
|
Increase in refundable deposits
|
(88)
|
|
(220)
|
Payments of intangible assets, net
|
(43)
|
|
(52)
|
Decrease (increase) in other financial assets
|
2,695
|
|
(83)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(15,309)
|
|
(34,774)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
12,164
|
|
10,852
|
Repayments of borrowings
|
(10,003)
|
|
(8,678)
|
Guarantee deposits received (refund)
|
26
|
|
(75)
|
Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities
|
(3,099)
|
|
(3,147)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(912)
|
|
(1,048)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
1,246
|
|
(6,401)
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
(23,869)
|
|
(41,371)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
117,148
|
|
173,885
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
$ 93,279
|
|
$ 132,514
|
GOGORO INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
Capital Surplus
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
Exchange Difference
|
|
Total Equity
|
Balance as of December 31, 2024
|
$ 29
|
|
$ 734,460
|
|
$ (548,732)
|
|
$ (9,217)
|
|
$ 176,540
|
Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2025
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(18,562)
|
|
-
|
|
(18,562)
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(2,103)
|
|
(2,103)
|
Changes in percentage of ownership interest in investments accounted for using equity method
|
-
|
|
1,584
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,584
|
Shared-based compensation
|
-
|
|
1,083
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,083
|
Balance as of March 31, 2025
|
$ 29
|
|
$ 737,127
|
|
$ (567,294)
|
|
$ (11,320)
|
|
$ 158,542
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOGORO INC.
|
Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Metrics to Non-IFRS
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
IFRS revenue
|
|
Revenue
|
Operating revenues:
|
IFRS revenue
|
|
FX effect
|
|
Revenue
|
|
IFRS revenue
|
|
|
Sales of hardware and others
|
$ 29,148
|
|
$ 1,351
|
|
$ 30,499
|
|
$ 37,258
|
|
(21.8) %
|
|
(18.1) %
|
Battery swapping service
|
34,473
|
|
1,586
|
|
36,059
|
|
32,453
|
|
6.2 %
|
|
11.1 %
|
Total
|
$ 63,621
|
|
$ 2,937
|
|
$ 66,558
|
|
$ 69,711
|
|
(8.7) %
|
|
(4.5) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Gross profit and gross margin
|
$ 3,106
|
4.9 %
|
|
$ 4,473
|
6.4 %
|
Share-based compensation
|
103
|
|
|
282
|
|
Battery upgrade initiatives [3]
|
8,347
|
|
|
4,110
|
|
Battery swapping service rebate
|
-
|
|
|
1,661
|
|
Non-IFRS gross profit and gross margin
|
$ 11,556
|
18.2 %
|
|
$ 10,526
|
15.1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net loss
|
$ (18,562)
|
|
$ (13,127)
|
Share-based compensation
|
1,083
|
|
3,378
|
Change in fair value of financial liabilities
|
(1,783)
|
|
(13,198)
|
Battery upgrade initiatives 3
|
8,347
|
|
4,110
|
Battery swapping service rebate
|
-
|
|
1,661
|
Non-IFRS net loss
|
$ (10,915)
|
|
$ (17,176)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net loss
|
$ (18,562)
|
|
$ (13,127)
|
Interest expense, net
|
2,950
|
|
2,728
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
22,285
|
|
24,680
|
EBITDA
|
6,673
|
|
14,281
|
Share-based compensation
|
1,083
|
|
3,378
|
Change in fair value of financial liabilities
|
(1,783)
|
|
(13,198)
|
Battery upgrade initiatives 3
|
8,347
|
|
4,110
|
Battery swapping service rebate
|
-
|
|
1,661
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 14,320
|
|
$ 10,232
|
_____________________________________
|
1 This is a non-IFRS measure, see Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures for a description of the non-IFRS measures and Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Metrics to Non-IFRS for a reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures to their most directly comparable IFRS measures.
|
2 On March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the company classified $23.5 million and $27.7 million, respectively of undeployed battery packs and related battery cells in property, plant and equipment based on the company's deployment plan for the next 12 months.
|
3 The three months ended March 31, 2024 battery upgrade initiatives amount includes retrieval and other attributable costs which previously were not reported in our unaudited Reconciliations of IFRS Financial Metrics to Non-IFRS tables in the first quarter of 2024.
