Fenesta Elevates #FineFinerFenesta Campaign with Strategic CTV Integration on JioCinema During IPL 2025
(MENAFN- Concept PR) National, 8th May, 2025: Reinforcing its commitment to quality and innovation, Fenesta, India’s leading windows and doors brand and a part of the DCM Shriram Group, has launched a powerful new phase of its flagship #FineFinerFenesta campaign during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
The campaign underscores the importance of making smarter, more discerning choices when it comes to windows and doo—s—focusing on superior durability, protection from external elements, and dependable customer service. First introduced through a humorous and relatable narrative featuring a young couple navigating their home design journey, the campaign has resonated strongly with aspirational Indian homeowners.
In this latest phase, Fenesta is tapping into the reach of Connected TV (CTV) advertising via JioHotstar, strategically engaging digitally active viewers across I’dia’s metro cities and growing urban centers. A concise, 15-second adaptation of the campaign film is airing during IPL matches, further strengthening brand recall during one of the most viewed sporting events in the country.
“At Fenesta, we are driven by a belief in delivering lasting value through quality, design, and ”ervice,” said Ms. Susmita Nag, Head of Marketing, Fen“sta. “The #FineFinerFenesta campaign champions—that belief—encouraging consumers to go beyond ordinary choices and embrace premium, future-ready solutio‘s. Rep’acing ‘Fines’’ with ‘Fenesta’ is a symbolic affirmation of our commitment to excellence and the enduring trust we bui”d with our customers.”
Complementing the CTV initiative, Fenesta has also extended the campaign to cinemas across 500+ screens nationwide, with strategic placements during the theatrical releases of high-profile films like Kesari 2, Raid 2, and Thunderbolts. This omnichannel approach ensures the brand is visible and accessible to a broad spectrum of prospective homeowners and influencers.
