Changan CS35 Plus Limited delivers style, comfort, and smart technology
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) The Changan CS35 Plus Limited delivers a premium compact SUV experience that blends elegance, innovation and performance. As the most refined version in the CS35 Plus range, it is designed for individuals who appreciate thoughtful details and modern engineering without venturing into the high-end luxury segment features.
Now available with monthly installments starting at just OMR 111, the CS35 Plus Limited offers exceptional value for those seeking a stylish and feature-rich compact SUV. With a 20% down payment, salaried individuals can avail of financing options for up to six years, subject to bank approvals. This limited-time offer makes it easier than ever to own a smart, comfortable, and technology-driven SUV.
From the exterior, the CS35 Plus Limited makes a striking first impression. The bold grille, automatic LED headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels convey a sense of movement and strength. A panoramic sunroof adds an open, airy feel to the cabin, offering a more enjoyable atmosphere whether on long drives or short commutes.
Inside, the attention to detail continues with premium leather upholstery, a powered driver’s seat, and rear reading lights. The interior feels both modern and welcoming. Drivers are greeted by a 7-inch LCD instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, forming a seamless digital hub. Technology highlights include built-in navigation, wireless phone charging, remote engine start, and keyless entry, making every journey more convenient and connected.
Beneath the bonnet lies a responsive 1.4-litre turbocharged engine, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. This combination delivers a smooth and efficient driving experience, ideal for navigating urban traffic as well as open roads. The refined suspension and tuned steering ensure that the CS35 Plus Limited handles every situation with poise and confidence.
Safety is another area where this model stands out. In addition to standard features such as dual front airbags, electronic stability control, anti-lock braking with electronic brakeforce distribution and hill hold control, the Limited variant includes curtain airbags, Automatic Emergency Brake, Front Collision Warning, and a 360-degree camera system. These additions provide greater peace of mind and help create a more secure driving environment.
“Changan is redefining what drivers can expect from a compact SUV,” said a spokesperson for Changan Oman. “With the CS35 Plus Limited, we are offering a vehicle that goes beyond expectations, blending high-end features with everyday functionality and standout design.”
For those who appreciate modern design and dependable performance, the CS35 Plus 1.4L Trend is also a compelling choice. It features the same dynamic powertrain and advanced technology found in the Limited, while offering a well-balanced blend of practicality and everyday comfort.
Whether you are drawn to the luxurious appeal of the Limited or the reliable versatility of the Trend, the CS35 Plus series offers a smart and stylish way to elevate your everyday drive.
