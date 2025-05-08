403
Big Bang To Host Exclusive Wine Tasting & Networking Evening In Paris This May
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada, 8 May 2025 – Big Bang is delighted to invite select clients and partners to a sophisticated evening of wine tasting and networking at the renowned Cave Legrand in Paris on May 21, 2025.
Set in the historic Galerie Vivienne, this exclusive event is a unique opportunity to connect with fellow professionals, enjoy some of France's finest wines, and gain valuable insights from industry leaders - all in a prestigious and relaxed atmosphere.
Event Details:
???? Date: May 21, 2025
???? Time: 7:00 PM
???? Location: Cave Legrand Paris, 9/11 Galerie Vivienne, 75002 Paris
???? Nearest access: 4 rue des Petits Champs
Guests will be treated to a curated selection of premium French wines, an exclusive testimonial from our valued client UltraEdge, and the chance to speak one-on-one with Big Bang's Sage Intacct Implementation Partners over a friendly cocktail.
“This event reflects what we value most at Big Bang - meaningful partnerships, knowledge-sharing, and experiences that bring people together,” said Big Bang.“We're proud to host this evening in one of Paris's most iconic wine cellars, and we look forward to welcoming our guests.”
RSVP Required:
Please confirm your attendance by May 9, 2025, by registering via Eventbrite.
About Big Bang
Big Bang is a B Corp Certified consulting firm focused on helping organizations thrive with tailored cloud solutions. From ERP to CRM and beyond, Big Bang enables businesses around the globe to scale efficiently, connect strategically, and operate smarter - all with a people-first approach.
