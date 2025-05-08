Quantumgate Debuts Two Quantum-Safe Security Products, Partners With Pwc To Strengthen Cybersecurity In The Middle East

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)QuantumGate, an Abu Dhabi cybersecurity venture, unveiled two new products and announced a strategic partnership with PwC Middle East today during GISEC 2025, the region's leading cybersecurity event, to strengthen cybersecurity resilience for enterprises throughout the region.







Abu Dhabi's QuantumGate launched new solutions and signed a strategic agreement with PwC at GISEC 2025 to enhance cybersecurity across the region

The two new products, Secure Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI) and Crypto Discovery Tool, are designed to help enterprises tackle cybersecurity challenges that are becoming even more critical with the advent of quantum computing.

Secure VMI lets employees safely access work data from a personal mobile device through an isolated, secure application that stores information in the cloud rather than on the device. Crypto Discovery Tool is a platform that helps enterprises plan their migration to quantum-safe cybersecurity by creating an inventory of current assets and flagging vulnerabilities.

“We know that quantum computing is in the process of making traditional security tools obsolete-which is why we're committed to helping enterprises navigate the shift to post-quantum solutions,” said Janne Hirvimies, QuantumGate's CTO.“Our made-in-the-UAE cybersecurity tools are designed for the quantum era, and collaborating with industry leaders such as PwC will help ensure they have an even greater impact. Their deep expertise, strong client relationships, and regional market presence make them the ideal partner to help accelerate adoption.”

The strategic partnership between QuantumGate and PwC Middle East was signed today by Reda Nidhakou, the Acting CEO of VentureOne, QuantumGate's parent company, as well as Raddad Ayoub, Cybersecurity and Digital Trust Partner, PwC Middle East. By combining QuantumGate's advanced cybersecurity technology with PwC's advisory expertise, the partnership will help public and private organizations build quantum-resilient digital infrastructures.

“In a world rapidly moving toward a quantum future, cybersecurity strategies must evolve just as fast. At PwC, we help clients anticipate disruption and act decisively to protect what matters most. This partnership with QuantumGate is a powerful step forward, combining our deep cybersecurity and digital trust capabilities with cutting-edge, quantum-resilient technology. Together, we're helping governments and enterprises across the Middle East fast-track their transition to quantum-safe security and build trust in their digital future.”, said Clinton Firth, Cybersecurity Partner and Leader for Quantum Computing Consulting, PwC Middle East.

As part of the collaboration, QuantumGate and PwC Middle East will jointly deliver strategic client projects, lead cybersecurity events, co-host educational webinars on post-quantum cryptography, and publish white papers exploring the security implications of quantum computing.

Additional information: Secure VMI

Secure VMI is designed to help enterprises secure their employees' work data on mobile devices. The application, installed on employees' personal phones, enables secure access to a cloud-hosted Android environment. No work data is stored on the device itself, and employees' personal phone data remains fully separate.

With more employees using their own devices at work, Secure VMI helps companies keep their data safe without compromising on employee experience, and without the additional cost and complexity of employees carrying two phones.

Key features:



Zero data storage on local devices

Secure access with end-to-end encryption

Compatibility with Microsoft Teams, Slack, Outlook, and other enterprise apps Cloud provider-agnostic hosting

Secure VMI was designed for environments with high data security needs, including finance, healthcare, and government. It is powered by cryptographic libraries developed by experts at the Technology Innovation Institute.



Additional information: Crypto Discovery Tool

The Crypto Discovery Tool scans a company's systems, networks, cloud environments, and applications to identify and create an inventory of cryptographic assets such as keys, certificates, and algorithms.

Key features:



Scans and discovers cryptographic assets

Detects weak encryption, misconfigurations, and compliance gaps

Delivers real-time analytics and alerts Provides actionable recommendations

Crypto Discovery Tool is designed as a starting point for organizations near the beginning of their transition to quantum-safe security,

About QuantumGate

QuantumGate is an Abu Dhabi cybersecurity company by VentureOne, the Advanced Technology Research Council's venture builder. QuantumGate's suite of enterprise solutions helps organizations protect their data assets for a post-quantum world using proprietary cryptographic libraries created by cryptography experts at the Technology Innovation Institute .

To learn more, visit

About PwC

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We're a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 370,000 people in 149 countries. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting we help build, accelerate and sustain momentum. Find out more at

Established in the Middle East for over 40 years, PwC Middle East has 30 offices across 12 countries in the region with 12,000 people. ( ).

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see for further details.

© 2025 PwC. All rights reserved

Media contact:

Dina Safawi

PR and Social Media, PwC Middle East

...