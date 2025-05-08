Eritrea: Seminar On Controlling Malaria Prevalence

Seminar focusing on controlling malaria prevalence was conducted at villages of Degogolo administrative area in Senafe sub-zone.

At the seminar Ms. Amleset Mehari, head of public health, gave extensive briefing on the causes and consequences of malaria. She also underlined on the significance of enhancing participation and awareness of the public in the effort to control the disease as well as to actively follow the guidelines being provided by health practitioners.

Mr. Asier Alazar, head of health facilities in the sub-zone, said that beyond providing health care service, the health representatives have responsibility in enhancing the understanding of the public on the disease.

Mr. Girmay Gebrehiwet, acting head of social service, on his part called for conducting regular environmental sanitation activity as well as proper use of impregnated bed nets for controlling the prevalence of the disease.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.