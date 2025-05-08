Pharmaceutical Packaging Training Course: Ensure Product Safety, Compliance, And Market Success (ONLINE EVENT: June 2-4, 2025)
Gain crucial insights into the unique issues and challenges of pharmaceutical packaging to ensure product safety, compliance, and market success.
Effective packaging for pharmaceutical and healthcare products is critical for maintaining product integrity, safety, and regulatory compliance. Packaging does more than contain, offering protection from environmental factors, ensuring stability, and providing essential information to healthcare providers and patients. Understanding the intricacies of pharmaceutical packaging is vital for professionals in drug development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs, quality control, and logistics.
Our comprehensive course equips delegates with a foundational understanding of pharmaceutical product packaging. Commencing with an in-depth regulatory overview, participants will grasp essential compliance standards. Key topics include the selection of packaging materials, compatibility, and stability considerations, alongside the role of packaging in new product development.
Who Should Attend
Whether you are new to the industry, have a basic understanding of pharmaceutical packaging or are more familiar with the area but looking for a refresher, this course will provide you with valuable knowledge and insights from an expert who has worked in the field for more than 25 years.
Those who would benefit from attending include:
- Account managers Artwork producers Auditors Business developers Clinical trial suppliers Logistics personnel Packaging design/labelling personnel Project managers Purchasers Quality assurance and control personnel Regulatory personnel Suppliers to the industry Technical writers
Additional topics include:
- Pharmaceutical packaging formats and materials available: advantages and applications Trade and transit requirements Environmental considerations Artwork design essentials Specialised areas: child-resistant closures and tamper-evident packaging
Participants will emerge with a comprehensive understanding of pharmaceutical packaging, enabling effective contribution to successful packaging within their organisations.
Benefits of attending
- Gain insight into packaging component and material selection Learn key properties of packaging materials/systems Appreciate pack testing and evaluation Understand packaging component specifications Learn about printing processes and controls Acquire knowledge on artwork generation and control Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements Learn about transit packaging Consider trade and supply chain requirements
Certifications:
- CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1
Regulatory and GMP Requirements
- Agencies, guidelines and legislation Dossier requirements International Conference on Harmonisation (ICH) Common Technical Document (CTD) Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) Differences between submissions in the EU and USA
Choice of pharmaceutical packaging
- Compatibility and ICH testing Testing and evaluation
ICH testing
- Stability testing Functionality testing
Secondary and tertiary packaging materials Part 1
- Print processes Labels
Day 2
ICH testing continued.
- Extraction/migration studies Leachables, Extractables & Toxicological Issues
Key properties of various primary packaging materials Part 1
- Glass Plastics (part 1)
Primary packaging materials Part 2
- Plastics (part 2)
Primary packaging materials Part 3
- Plastics (part 3) Sachets Blisters Tubes
Day 3
Primary packaging materials Part 4
- Closures Active packaging Aerosols
Secondary and tertiary packaging materials Part 2
- Leaflets Cartons Trade/supply chain requirements
