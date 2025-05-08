Pharmaceutical Packaging Training Course: Ensure Product Safety, Compliance, And Market Success (ONLINE EVENT: June 2-4, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlock critical insights into pharmaceutical packaging with our comprehensive course. Ensure product safety, compliance, and market success through foundational knowledge on regulatory standards, material selection, and testing. Ideal for professionals in drug development and logistics. Register now!

Gain crucial insights into the unique issues and challenges of pharmaceutical packaging to ensure product safety, compliance, and market success.

Effective packaging for pharmaceutical and healthcare products is critical for maintaining product integrity, safety, and regulatory compliance. Packaging does more than contain, offering protection from environmental factors, ensuring stability, and providing essential information to healthcare providers and patients. Understanding the intricacies of pharmaceutical packaging is vital for professionals in drug development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs, quality control, and logistics.

Our comprehensive course equips delegates with a foundational understanding of pharmaceutical product packaging. Commencing with an in-depth regulatory overview, participants will grasp essential compliance standards. Key topics include the selection of packaging materials, compatibility, and stability considerations, alongside the role of packaging in new product development.

Who Should Attend

Whether you are new to the industry, have a basic understanding of pharmaceutical packaging or are more familiar with the area but looking for a refresher, this course will provide you with valuable knowledge and insights from an expert who has worked in the field for more than 25 years.

Those who would benefit from attending include:



Account managers

Artwork producers

Auditors

Business developers

Clinical trial suppliers

Logistics personnel

Packaging design/labelling personnel

Project managers

Purchasers

Quality assurance and control personnel

Regulatory personnel

Suppliers to the industry Technical writers

Additional topics include:



Pharmaceutical packaging formats and materials available: advantages and applications

Trade and transit requirements

Environmental considerations

Artwork design essentials Specialised areas: child-resistant closures and tamper-evident packaging

Participants will emerge with a comprehensive understanding of pharmaceutical packaging, enabling effective contribution to successful packaging within their organisations.

Benefits of attending



Gain insight into packaging component and material selection

Learn key properties of packaging materials/systems

Appreciate pack testing and evaluation

Understand packaging component specifications

Learn about printing processes and controls

Acquire knowledge on artwork generation and control

Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements

Learn about transit packaging Consider trade and supply chain requirements

Certifications:



CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Regulatory and GMP Requirements



Agencies, guidelines and legislation

Dossier requirements

International Conference on Harmonisation (ICH)

Common Technical Document (CTD)

Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) Differences between submissions in the EU and USA

Choice of pharmaceutical packaging



Compatibility and ICH testing Testing and evaluation

ICH testing



Stability testing Functionality testing

Secondary and tertiary packaging materials Part 1



Print processes Labels

Day 2

ICH testing continued.



Extraction/migration studies Leachables, Extractables & Toxicological Issues

Key properties of various primary packaging materials Part 1



Glass Plastics (part 1)

Primary packaging materials Part 2

Plastics (part 2)

Primary packaging materials Part 3



Plastics (part 3)

Sachets

Blisters Tubes

Day 3

Primary packaging materials Part 4



Closures

Active packaging Aerosols

Secondary and tertiary packaging materials Part 2



Leaflets

Cartons Trade/supply chain requirements

