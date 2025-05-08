Functional Beverages Market Outlook 2025-2030: Women Propel Growth In Functional Beverages, Favoring Health-Targeted Options

Dublin, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Beverages Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Functional Beverages Market was valued at USD 130.96 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 174.12 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.86%.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region holds the largest share of the global functional beverages market and is experiencing the highest growth, with a projected CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period. The key markets in the region include China, India, Japan, and South Korea, with energy drinks, fortified juices, and probiotic drinks being the most popular categories.

The rising demand for plant-based and alternative dairy beverages in APAC is driven by increasing health consciousness, greater awareness of lactose intolerance, and a growing preference for sustainable and ethical food choices. Additionally, governments in the region are introducing favorable policies to support the growth of the functional beverages sector.



RECENT VENDOR ACTIVITIES



In February 2025, The Coca-Cola Company entered the prebiotic soda category with the launch of Simply Pop, a fruit-forward beverage designed to support gut health with 6 grams of prebiotic fiber and boost immune function with vitamin C and zinc. The drink contains no added sugar and features 25-30% real fruit juice from concentrate, marking a first for the fast-growing prebiotic segment. Simply Pop is available in five bold flavors - strawberry, pineapple mango, fruit punch, lime, and citrus punch - and is exclusively offered in 12-oz. shelf-stable slim cans. In October 2024, Keurig Dr Pepper announced a definitive agreement to acquire GHOST Lifestyle LLC and GHOST Beverages LLC. Founded in 2016, GHOST Energy has rapidly emerged as a leading ready-to-drink energy brand. Over the past three years, GHOST's net sales have more than quadrupled, making it one of the fastest-growing brands in the energy category. Known for its distinctive flavors, bold packaging, and strong consumer appeal, the acquisition positions Keurig Dr Pepper to further strengthen its presence in the competitive energy drink market.

KEY TAKEAWAYS



By Product Type: The energy drink segment holds the largest market share in 2024. Beverages are designed to boost energy, alertness, and concentration, typically containing caffeine, sugar, and other stimulants, thus helping segmental growth.

By Gender: The female segment shows the highest growth of 5.32% as women are more likely to target fortified juices, dairy alternatives, and probiotic drinks since most are targeted toward health and wellness.

By Age Group: The adult segment accounts for the largest global functional beverages market share as they are the largest consumers of the functional beverage range, which includes energy drinks, fortified water, and probiotic drinks.

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets & hypermarkets dominate and hold the largest market share. The segment is growing as they offer a wide range of beverages for consumers under one roof.

By Geography: The APAC region shows the highest growth of 6.20%, driven by increasing consumer awareness of health products, clean labels, and plant-based or protein-enhanced beverages. Growth Factor: The global functional beverages market is set to grow due to increasing emphasis on sports & fitness and the expansion of e-commerce channels.

MARKET TRENDS

Growing Preference for Plant-Based & Natural Ingredients

Consumers are avoiding synthetic preservatives and artificially synthesized chemicals in refreshing beverages, opting instead for natural and organic plant-based sources. They prefer plant-based and natural ingredients due to health and sustainability concerns. This trend is driving demand for clean-label, vegan-friendly beverages featuring superfoods and natural sweeteners.

The demand for clean-label products is increasing at a phenomenal rate, driven by health-conscious consumers and ethical shoppers seeking fewer ingredients and transparent sourcing - free from artificial colors, preservatives, and sweeteners. Turmeric and ginger-infused beverages are currently trending, along with innovative combinations such as matcha paired with chamomile.

Technological Advancements

Precision fermentation offers a range of bioactive compounds, from probiotics to plant proteins, enabling consumers to switch to nutritionally dense foods. In particular, various filtration methods, such as microfiltration and ultrafiltration, help enhance beverage clarity, taste, and shelf stability while preserving nutrients. Robots and automation ensure stable, reliable production, consistent quality control, cost-effective operations, and a reduction in human error on the factory floor.

Manufacturers are also leveraging blockchain technology to enhance transparency in ingredient sourcing, certify product authenticity, and improve supply chain management. E-commerce platforms are transforming marketing and distribution channels by enabling highly personalized marketing strategies and expanding customer reach worldwide.

MARKET DRIVERS

Rise in Health Awareness

People are becoming more conscious of the link between their diets and chronic diseases, leading to a growing interest in health-supporting beverages. With the help of increasing media attention, health campaigns, and promotion by social media influencers, natural and functional beverages have emerged as a top choice for consumers. The COVID-19 pandemic further emphasized the importance of immunity, driving a surge in the consumption of drinks fortified with vitamins, antioxidants, and probiotics.

Consumer awareness of the benefits of hydration, gut health, cognition, and heart health has significantly influenced purchasing decisions in recent years. This shift has led to a greater emphasis on preventive health through functional beverages, making them a key part of wellness routines rather than relying solely on conventional medicine.

Increased Emphasis on Sports & Fitness

The growing popularity of gym workouts, yoga training, and endurance sports has fueled the demand for energy drinks, protein shakes, and electrolyte beverages. Sports nutrition drinks are designed to enhance performance, aid recovery, and improve hydration, making them especially appealing to athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Innovations in this space include beverages made from plant-based proteins, natural energy sources, and low-sugar recovery formulas tailored to various fitness needs.

Sponsorships and collaborations with athletes and fitness ambassadors play a crucial role in helping brands effectively engage active consumers. As a result, a growing number of individuals participating in home workouts and virtual fitness classes are entering the sports beverage market.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Regulatory Compliance & Clean Labeling

Countries have varying regulations on allowable substances, health claims, and labeling requirements, making global compliance a complex challenge. The adoption and enforcement of stricter food safety and labeling regulations will require food and beverage brands to disclose all ingredients, adding operational and administrative burdens. Clean labeling demands greater transparency, pushing brands to eliminate artificial additives that impact product stability and shelf life.

Health-benefit claims such as "immune-boosting" or "energy-enhancing" will need scientific validation and regulatory approvals, increasing costs and delaying time to market. The regulatory landscape remains ever-changing - if anything, its only constant is instability, especially with the emergence of novel products like CBD or adaptogens, which are evolving into significant market segments.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The global functional beverages market report consists of exclusive data on 25 vendors. Major competitors in the functional beverage sector include PepsiCo, Red Bull, Danone, Monster Beverages, Coca-Cola, and Keurig Dr Pepper, each catering to different consumer niches. PepsiCo offers a diverse range of drinks, including Gatorade, Tropicana Essentials, and Bai, spanning hydration, wellness, and energy categories.

While energy drinks currently dominate this sub-sector, the company is gradually expanding into healthier product lines. Danone continues to focus on probiotic drinks like Activia, emphasizing digestive health and hydration. Monster Beverages remains a leader in the energy drink segment, incorporating vitamins and electrolytes into its products. These companies are capitalizing on the growing consumer demand for health-centric performance drinks.

Key Vendors



PepsiCo

Red Bull

Danone

Monster Beverage Corporation

The Coca-Cola Company Keurig Dr Pepper

Other Prominent Vendors



Suntory Holdings

ROAR Organic

Kraft Heinz

The Hain Celestial Group

Glanbia

Abbott

Eastroc Beverages

Sempera Organics

The Campbell's Company

Nongfu Spring

Unilever

Herbalife

Ultima Replenisher

Plants by People

Hiyo

Odyssey

Wildwonder Olipop

Key Attributes:

