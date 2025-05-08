AI Chips Defining The Future: ASIC And GPU Among Leading Technologies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Applications such as computer vision, NLP, and real-time analytics are fueling demand across sectors like healthcare, finance, and automotive. Key players profiled include NVIDIA, AMD, Intel, Google, Microsoft, and Samsung.

Dublin, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Chip Market to 2035: Distribution by Type of Chip, Type of Processing, Type of Technology, Type of Function, Type of Application, Type of End-User, Type of Enterprise and Geographical Regions - Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI chip market size is estimated to grow from USD 31.6 billion in the current year to USD 846.8 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 34.84% during the forecast period to 2035.

AI Chip Market Growth and Trends

According to Forbes, 64% of companies believe that artificial intelligence (AI) will enhance their business productivity. Additionally, projections suggest that by 2030, one in ten vehicles on the road will be self-driving. In this context, AI chips are driving the future of AI and robotics through increased efficiency and innovation. These AI chips are specialized integrated circuits designed to execute complex algorithmic tasks related to AI. It is important to note that there are a variety of applications for AI chips across different sectors, including healthcare, finance, automotive, and telecommunications.

Some of the key benefits of utilizing these chips include improved operational efficiency, rapid real-time responses, and the ability to process vast amounts of data quickly and effectively. Moreover, the AI chips provide a range of advanced capabilities such as natural language processing, image recognition, and predictive analytics. Notably, the adoption of AI in major sectors is rising, driven by the fast expansion of the internet and digital technologies. Interestingly, ChatGPT managed to attract over 1 million users within just five days, highlighting the growing acceptance of AI.

The AI chip market is becoming an important element in the worldwide transition towards innovation and digital transformation, aiming for greater technological efficiency in AI. Natural language processing and machine learning have been crucial in realizing its full potential, enhancing power efficiency and response speed.

Furthermore, cutting-edge GPUs from NVIDIA and Intel's Gaudi processors, along with edge AI, are pivotal in facilitating real-time decision-making in this modern landscape. Recently, in September 2024, Cerebras Systems introduced its latest AI chip, the Cerebras Inference, which claims to be 20 times faster than NVIDIA's GPUs and features over 4 trillion transistors on a single chip.

Driven by the ongoing technological advancements and increasing interest from investors, the global AI chip market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period.

AI Chip Market: Research Coverage

The report on the AI chip market features insights on various sections, including:



Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the AI chip market, focusing on key market segments, including type of chip, type of processing, type of technology, type of function, type of application, end-users, type of enterprise and geographical regions.

Competitive Landscape: A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the AI chip market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, ownership structure.

Company Profiles: Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the AI chip market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, AI chip portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Megatrends: An evaluation of ongoing megatrends in AI chip industry.

Patent Analysis: An insightful analysis of patents filed / granted in the AI chip domain, based on relevant parameters, including type of patent, patent publication year, patent age and leading players.

Recent Developments: An overview of the recent developments made in the AI chip market, along with analysis based on relevant parameters, including year of initiative, type of initiative, geographical distribution and most active players.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis : An analysis of five competitive forces prevailing in the AI chip market, including threats of new entrants, bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors. SWOT Analysis: An insightful SWOT framework, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the domain. Additionally, it provides Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter.

AI Chip Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Chip

Currently, central processing unit (CPU) segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to extensive usage and the significant installed base of CPUs in data centers and edge devices. However, application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Type of Processing

The cloud segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to its capability to satisfy high-performance needs, offer scalability and flexibility, facilitate data centralization, and ensure cost efficiency. However, edge segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Type of Technology

The system on chip segment captures the majority share of the market; further, this segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the future. This can be attributed to its capability to combine multiple components into a single chip, which is especially beneficial for AI applications.

Market Share by Type of Function

The inference segment captures the majority share of the market; further, this segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the future. This can be attributed to the rising use of AI to improve operations and enhance customer experience. Data centers are expanding their AI capabilities, which is increasing the demand for high-performance inference chips.

Market Share by Type of Application

The computer vision segment captures the majority share of the market further, this segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the future. This can be attributed to its essential function in enhancing automation and efficiency across numerous industries. The growing dependence on AI-driven systems for applications like quality control, surveillance, and real-time data analysis has resulted in increased demand for specialized chips capable of processing complex visual data.

Market Share by Geographical Regions

North America captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the concentration of major technology firms, significant investments in artificial general intelligence research and development, along with a well-established infrastructure. However, market share in Asia is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Sample Players in AI Chip Market Profiled in the Report include:



Advanced Micro Devices

Amazon

General Vision

Google

Gyrfalcon Technology

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Infineon Technologies

Kneron

Microsoft

MYTHIC

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics

Toshiba Wave Computing

Key Questions Answered in this Report



How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What is the significance of edge AI in the AI chip market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments? Which type of AI chip is expected to dominate the market?

Key Topics Covered:

SECTION I: REPORT OVERVIEW



Preface

Market Dynamics Macro-Economic Indicators

SECTION II: QUALITATIVE INSIGHTS



Executive Summary Regulatory Scenario

SECTION III: MARKET OVERVIEW



Comprehensive Database of Leading Players

Competitive Landscape

White Space Analysis

Competitive Analysis Start-Up Ecosystem in the AI Chip Market

SECTION IV: COMPANY PROFILES

SECTION V: MARKET TRENDS



Mega Trends Analysis

Unmet Need Analysis

Patent Analysis Recent Developments

SECTION VI: MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS



Global AI Chip Market

Market Opportunities Based on Type of Chip

Market Opportunities Based on Type of Processing

Market Opportunities Based on Type of Technology

Market Opportunities Based on Type of Function

Market Opportunities Based on Type of Application

Market Opportunities Based on Type of End-User

Market Opportunities Based on Type of Enterprise

Market Concentration Analysis: Distribution by Leading Players Adjacent Market Analysis

SECTION VII: STRATEGIC TOOLS



Key Winning Strategies

Porter Five Forces Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

SECTION VIII: OTHER EXCLUSIVE INSIGHTS



Insights from Primary Research Conclusion

SECTION IX: APPENDIX



Tabulated Data

List of Companies and Organizations Customization Opportunities

