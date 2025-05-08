Readmio And T-Mobile Slovakia Celebrate A Successful Partnership With Expansion To New Markets

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Readmio , the mobile app that brings children's bedtime stories to life with interactive sounds, proudly announces the expansion of its successful partnership with T-Mobile into new European markets. This follows a standout year of collaboration through T-Mobile Slovakia's Magenta Moments loyalty program, where the platform surpassed 600,000 users in its first year.

As one of the top-performing digital offers in Magenta Moments, Readmio captivated families across Slovakia by offering an innovative, tech-powered way to foster a love of reading in children. Now, building on that momentum, Readmio is expanding its presence through Deutsche Telekom, providing a special offer to customers in Austria, Poland and Germany (T-Mobile's home and largest market).“Magenta Moments is a great example of how a loyalty program can go beyond discounts to deliver real emotional value,” said Jozef Simko, CEO of Readmio.“By including Readmio, T-Mobile didn't just reward customers-they gave families a meaningful way to spend time together. We're proud to work with T-Mobile and excited to bring that mission to even more families across Europe.”

The success of the initial campaign has paved the way for a multi-model partnership between Readmio and T-Mobile, signalling a long-term relationship and setting a blueprint for future collaborations.

“We are very pleased that through the Magenta Moments program, we can introduce our customers to successful startups that are making a real impact,” said Martina Kandera, Chief Commercial Officer B2C at Slovak Telekom.“Our collaboration with Readmio offers an innovative solution that blends mobile technology with education and storytelling. It quickly became one of the most beloved benefits for families, and we are thrilled to see this partnership grow across new countries.”

This partnership stands as a powerful example of how meaningful digital content, supported by strong distribution channels, can create exceptional value for customers and deliver measurable business results for partners.

Nina Nagy

Readmio

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.