Samsung Expands Direct Access to AI Assistant with Side Button on Galaxy A Series
(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) - Through collaboration between Samsung and Google, more users will soon be able to activate Gemini more intuitively for a smarter mobile experience
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that select Galaxy A series devices will soon support AI assistant activation through the side button, bringing a fan-favorite feature from the Galaxy S series to more users and furthering Samsung’s vision of democratizing the latest AI experiences. With this update, users will be able to enjoy smarter AI experiences, including launching Gemini, Google’s AI-powered assistant, by simply pressing and holding the side button. Samsung introduced Awesome Intelligence on the latest Galaxy A series – Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G – including select fan-favorite AI-powered features that open up Galaxy’s incredible mobile AI experiences to more users. Now, the upcoming update makes it easier for even more Galaxy A series users around the world to complete everyday tasks more intuitively with direct access to Gemini with the side button.
Known for its balance of performance and value, the Galaxy A series now offers a smarter mobile experience thanks to this update. With easier access to Gemini, users can effortlessly check their schedule, find nearby restaurants or get recommendations for birthday gifts using voice commands. They can also carry out tasks across apps with just a single command – like finding a dinner spot on Google Maps and sending the address to a friend through Messages – spanning Samsung, Google and select third-party apps.
“Samsung and Google have been working together to deliver seamless, intuitive and meaningful AI experiences, making the latest technology more accessible for more users,” said Jay Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “We’re excited that Galaxy A series users will now be able to activate Gemini faster and more naturally through a simple gesture that brings intelligent support into the flow of daily tasks.”
Faster access to Gemini means help is ready in everyday moments – like making last-minute dinner plans. With a simple voice command, users can say “Find French, pet-friendly restaurants with terrace seating nearby” to Gemini and get suggestions in seconds, making it easy to pick a spot and share it with a friend, without typing a single word.
The software update rolled out globally to select Galaxy A series models in early May.
