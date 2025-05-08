Ovul Launches Innovative Estrogen Trend Indicator For Enhanced Hormonal Wellness And Menopause Support

- Kateryna Andreeva CMO&Co-Founder of Ovul

MINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ovul , a leading innovator in women's health technology, today announced a groundbreaking new feature available on its iOS app: the Estrogen Trend Indicator. This innovative feature expands Ovul's capabilities beyond fertility and ovulation tracking , empowering women to monitor monthly estrogen fluctuations effortlessly with just a single drop of saliva. The addition aims to significantly enhance women's awareness and management of hormonal health, particularly during the critical transitional phases of perimenopause and menopause.

Ovul's Estrogen Trend Indicator delivers qualitative insights into estrogen patterns, providing users with a reliable, convenient, and cost-effective way to understand their hormonal cycles in real-time. By regularly monitoring these hormonal trends, users can more effectively anticipate and manage symptoms commonly associated with hormonal shifts, such as mood swings, hot flashes, irregular cycles, and sleep disturbances.

Co-founder Kate Andreeva stated,“Our goal is to help women lower costs and reduce time spent on lab tests and doctor's visits, by providing them with an accurate, reliable, and intuitive at-home platform. Ovul is designed as a waste free and cost-effective daily monitor, enabling seamless lifestyle integration and proactive health and wellness management.”

Regular hormonal monitoring using Ovul's AI technology facilitates early detection of hormonal imbalances, allowing users to proactively implement lifestyle adjustments, nutritional changes, and natural remedies to mitigate symptoms. Early recognition of estrogen fluctuations can lead to timely interventions, dramatically improving overall quality of life during perimenopause and menopause.

Ovul continues its commitment to enhancing women's health through state-of-the-art AI analysis paired with non-invasive saliva testing. This new feature positions Ovul as a pioneer in comprehensive reproductive and hormonal health, making daily health tracking accessible and practical for women at every stage of their reproductive journey.

About Ovul: Ovul harnesses AI technology and saliva ferning to support women's reproductive and hormonal wellness from their first cycle through menopause. Trusted by users globally, Ovul provides actionable, real-time insights that help women manage fertility, ovulation, and hormonal health effortlessly.

For more information, please visit .

Kateryna Andreeva

Ovulio Corp

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

How Ovul works

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.