Ministry Of Labour Launches Smart Multi-Agent System To Review Submitted Applications

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour launched an integrated system using multi-agent artificial intelligence, in cooperation with Microsoft, with the aim of providing smart, fast, and accurate mechanisms for reviewing applications submitted to the ministry and making recommendations regarding them in less than two minutes, instead of days or weeks - as was the case previously.

This new system, which is based on the advanced 'AutoGen' framework, comes as part of the ministry's efforts to instill a culture of innovation in government services and improve the quality of life for citizens and residents.



For her part, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour HE Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani affirmed that the system represents a qualitative shift in the way the ministry works, not only in terms of speed and accuracy, but also in terms of enhancing transparency and empowering employees to make decisions based on clear outcomes supported by analytical arguments.

She pointed out that implementing this smart model contributes to achieving the Ministry of Labour's digital strategy, in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 toward a smart and efficient government.

The new system features five agents specializing in various fields, in addition to three other agents, each playing a pivotal role in managing the dialogue to ensure accurate and impartial decisions. This will enable all agents' efforts to combine and provide a comprehensive overview supported by the finest details, reducing the margin of error and boosting confidence in the results.