Baku Marathon 2025 Held In Exclusive Partnership With Azercell
Around 28,000 people applied to take part in the 21-kilometer race, held under the slogan“Win the Wind.” The marathon, supported by the country's leading mobile operator, once again featured special digital timekeepers integrated into the participants' bib numbers. This technology allowed real-time tracking of finish times, ensuring the highest accuracy of results.
In the men's category, the winner was Sezgin Atac from Turkey. Ukrainian athlete Vitaliy Shafar finished second, and another Turkish participant, Murat Emekdar, came in third. In the women's race, first place went to Ukrainian runner Nataliya Semenovych. Azerbaijani athlete Anna Yusupova finished second, and Japanese athlete Eriko Soma took third place.
The winners received special gifts from Azercell Telecom. In line with its well-established tradition, the mobile operator also awarded prizes to best-performing students - young participants of the event.
For more information about“Azercell Telecom” LLC and its activities, please visit the official Azercell website.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment