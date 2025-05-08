Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
S & P Global Ratings Highlights Azerbaijan's Efforts To Strengthen Banking Regulation

Azerbaijan is one of the leading countries in the region, alongside Kazakhstan and Armenia, in implementing banking sector reforms in the Caucasus and Central Asia, according to a report by international rating agency S&P Global Ratings, Azernews reports.

