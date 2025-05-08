403
NIO Inc. Provides April 2025 Delivery Update
(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 2025: NIO, a leader in the premium smart electric vehicle industry, announced its April 2025 global delivery results. The Company delivered 23,900 vehicles in April 2025, representing an increase of 53.0% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 19,269 vehicles from the Company’s premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO, 4,400 vehicles from the Company’s family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO, and initial deliveries of the Company’s small smart high-end electric car brand FIREFLY, which started in late April 2025. Cumulative deliveries reached 737,558 as of April 30, 2025.
The small smart high-end electric car, firefly, was officially launched on April 19, 2025. Built upon NIO’s expertise in research and development, design capabilities, safety standards, and intelligent technologies, firefly embodies the brand DNA of being ‘vivid, thoughtful and solid.’ It offers a vivid driving experience where users can embrace the freedom to glow. Following the product launch, firefly started deliveries in China in late April 2025, with plans to gradually reach global markets in the near future.
About NIO MENA
NIO MENA is the Middle East and North Africa subsidiary of NIO, a pioneer and global leader in premium smart electric vehicles. NIO MENA was established in partnership with CYVN Holdings, a specialist investment vehicle based in Abu Dhabi, focused on smart and advanced mobility solutions. Together, NIO and CYVN are driving technological innovation, expanding NIO’s market presence, and advancing the global transition toward sustainable mobility.
NIO MENA has been established in the UAE since October 2024, with its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The company plans to expand its footprint across the region, bringing cutting-edge electric vehicle technology and premium services to MENA in the coming years.
Founded in November 2014, NIO is listed on stock exchanges in the United States, Hong Kong, and Singapore. NIO provides premium smart electric vehicles under the NIO brand, family-oriented smart electric vehicles through the ONVO brand, and small smart high-end electric cars with the firefly brand. With a focus on developing core technologies, the brand has amassed over 9,300+ patents by October 2024 and created the NIO Full Stack, encompassing 12 technology domains.
NIO has R&D and manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, Hefei, Beijing, Nanjing, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Wuhan, San Jose, Munich, Oxford, Berlin, Budapest, and Singapore. The company has also established sales and service networks in China, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark.
