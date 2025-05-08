ERS Electronic Opens Demonstration Center In Zhubei To Meet Growing Demand For Panel-Level Packaging In Taiwan
In addition to wafer solutions, ERS was among the first to bring PLP equipment to the market, introducing a panel-level debonder in 2018. Today, ERS offers a wide portfolio of semi- and fully-automatic systems, including PhotoThermal debonding machines enabling temporary bonding and debonding (TBDB) processes essential for handling ultra-thin substrates, which is critical for HPC and AI applications, like CoWoS and HBM.
"With LUM600S1, we are providing a high-yield solution tailored for high-volume manufacturing of complex AI chips. Our Taiwanese customers can now experience firsthand how PhotoThermal Debonding enhances efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness," says Sébastien Perino, Managing Director of ERS Taiwan.
For more information about the Zhubei demonstration center and LUM600S1's availability for testing and demonstration, please visit ERS's website to get in contact with regional sales representatives.
About ERS:
ERS electronic GmbH , based in the Munich suburb of Germering, has been providing innovative thermal management solutions to the semiconductor industry for more than 50 years. The company has gained an outstanding reputation, notably with its fast and accurate air cooling-based thermal chuck systems for wafer probing. In 2008, ERS extended its expertise to the Advanced Packaging market. Today, their fully automatic and manual debonding and warpage adjust systems can be found on the production floors of most semiconductor manufacturers and OSATs worldwide.
(1) Sources: Panel Level Packaging 2025 report – Advanced Packaging Market Monitor , Yole Group
Photo -
Logo -
SOURCE ERS electronic GmbH
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment