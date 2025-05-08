Blue Line Pest Police Adds North Dallas Franchise Location As National Expansion Momentum Builds

The Texas-based pest control franchise welcomes its newest franchise partners in North Dallas, strengthening its footprint in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex.

- Chris Conner, President of Franchise Marketing SystemsDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Line Pest Police , a trusted provider of residential and commercial pest remediation and animal removal services, has announced the sale of its newest franchise location, marking the brand's third franchise location as it continues its expansion in key regions within the U.S.The new territory, owned by Chavez Family Legacy, LLC, will serve North Dallas and extend northward toward the Lake Lewisville area. The new location comes on the heels of another sale just announced in March.“It has been exciting to see Blue Line Pest Police continue to build a presence within Texas and build interest across target markets,” stated Chris Conner, President of Franchise Marketing Systems and an expert franchise consultant working with Blue Line Pest Police.“The brand's strong operational foundation and focus on franchisee support make it an attractive opportunity for those seeking business ownership in the pest control industry.”Founders Travis and Lexie Huckaby first launched Blue Line Pest Police with the vision of providing trustworthy pest remediation, animal removal services, termite control, and environmental inspections to their community in the Midlothian area.Drawing on their background in public service, the Huckaby team worked to create a concept that could provide science-backed pest solutions using eco-conscious and family-safe treatments while focusing on customer satisfaction. The brand's mission is to not only provide exceptional service for its customers, but to create a path for business ownership for those who have served the public, whether as first responders or in the military.“We've seen consistent interest in the Dallas–Fort Worth area, and the new location is a natural step as we support franchisees who want to step into an approachable business model that is backed by hands-on, accessible support,” added Conner.The company continues to welcome new franchise partners to join its growing network. Entrepreneurs will find a robust support system, including training, operational guidance, and marketing strategies.For more information about franchise opportunities with Blue Line Pest Police, visit .About Blue Line Pest PoliceFounded by Travis and Lexie Huckaby in 2016, Blue Line Pest Police specializes in pest control, environmental inspections, and termite control. Blue Line Pest Police is dedicated to offering franchise partners the tools and support they need to thrive in any region - visit to learn more.

Blue Line Pest Police Team

Blue Line Pest Police

