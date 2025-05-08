K&F CONCEPT Launches Lightweight Carbon Fiber Tripod To Empower Hybrid Creators In A Rapidly Evolving Content Landscape

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the content creation ecosystem continues to evolve, K&F CONCEPT introduces the new Omni Series Carbon Fiber Tripod - a lightweight, efficient solution tailored for today's hybrid creators. According to the 2024 Influencer Aspirations Study released by IZEA, over 50% of social media influencers are actively shifting toward video content production. This shift drives increasing demand for equipment that delivers greater stability, flexibility, and a professional edge.







Designed for Both Photography and Videography

For creators producing short-form videos on platforms like Instagram Reels, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts, stable and precise camera movements are essential for capturing attention. Traditional photo tripods, often equipped with three-way pan heads, can be cumbersome to adjust, while ball heads, although faster, may introduce unwanted shakes-both falling short of the fluidity and efficiency demanded by modern video workflows.

The K&F CONCEPT Omni Series addresses these challenges with a high-performance fluid head featuring a premium damping system. It offers smooth, continuous resistance for 360° panning and +90°/-90° tilting, enabling precise control over movement speed and shot composition. Whether capturing fast-moving scenes or fine-tuning angles, the Omni tripod provides the professional stability needed for dynamic storytelling.

The fluid head is equally advantageous for still photography, especially for creators whose visual identity relies heavily on crafted, atmospheric shots. For travel bloggers, home decor influencers, and food photographers, solid framing directly impacts the overall aesthetic and shareability of their work. The Omni's smooth and stable adjustments allow for meticulous fine-tuning of perspectives, resulting in richer, more refined static compositions.

Approximately 20% Lighter for Maximum Mobility

Vloggers and creators often grapple with the challenge of heavy gear, particularly during outdoor or on-the-go shoots. Traditional video tripods tend to be bulky and cumbersome, limiting flexibility and slowing down production workflows.

The Omni Series tripod features a high-strength carbon fiber build, utilizing an eight-layer woven structure reinforced with high-pressure technology to push weight limits even lower. Weighing only 1.1kg (1.64kg including the fluid head), the Omni is about 20% lighter than comparable aluminum tripods. Whether navigating bustling city streets or chasing natural light in remote landscapes, creators can count on the Omni for effortless portability without sacrificing stability.

Versatile Configurations for Dynamic Shooting Environments

In fast-paced or space-constrained settings, traditional tripod designs can become restrictive. Quick adaptability is crucial for creators needing to transition rapidly between scenes or shooting angles. The Omni tripod can easily convert into a monopod, extending up to in height with a 25mm leg tube diameter. This flexibility is ideal for mobile vloggers and digital storytellers covering events and exhibitions, providing reliable support and agile maneuverability across diverse shooting conditions.

The K&F CONCEPT Omni Series Tripod is now available through Amazon and select retailers. Since its founding in 2012, K&F CONCEPT has been committed to innovation in the photography accessories space, offering a wide range of products including filters, tripods, lens adapters, backpacks, cleaning tools, and camera batteries. The brand has received multiple accolades, including the Japan DGP Gold Award for five consecutive years and the prestigious Red Dot Design Award in Germany.

For more information, please visit to start your Omni creative journey.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact information: ... Phone number: +86 13510905756