Comcast Technology Solutions' Videoaitm Integrated With Orange Logic Marketplace For AI-Powered Management Of Video Assets And Metadata

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Companies across the premium video landscape are looking for practical and scalable ways to leverage AI to improve operational efficiency and cost savings," said Bart Spriester, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Streaming, Broadcast, & Advertising for Comcast Technology Solutions. "CTS' VideoAI was built for that very purpose, and we look forward to integrating with Orange Logic and enabling them to bring this value-added capability to their customers across the globe. Orange Logic is a proven leader in the DAM space and has built a fantastic marketplace for customers to trial, adopt, and launch industry-leading AI tools for content orchestration."

"This partnership is all about unlocking new value for our customers," said Mike Centioli, Executive Vice President of Growth Strategy at Orange Logic. "By integrating CTS' VideoAI into our DAM platform, we're enabling organizations to automatically surface insights from their video content that were previously inaccessible, accelerating search, reducing manual tagging efforts, and helping teams make faster, more informed decisions. It's a transformative step forward for any enterprise looking to scale their video operations with intelligence and efficiency."

This powerful integration leverages the power of multi-modal computer vision to automatically generate actionable metadata at scale, transforming video content into more valuable, searchable and analyzable information. With this partnership, Orange Logic customers will be able to:



Unlock the Power of Semantic Search: Go beyond traditional keyword searches to discover video content based on concepts, emotions, and sentiment;

Automate Asset Meta Tagging: Effortlessly enrich videos with visual labels, audio transcriptions, and in-depth textual analysis; and Ensure Content Uniqueness : Utilize asset fingerprinting and content ontology to identify and deduplicate video assets, optimizing storage and searchability.

Trained on millions of hours of premium entertainment content, from unscripted television to animation and live sports, CTS' VideoAI delivers remarkable accuracy and depth of metadata. Whether processing short-form or long-form content, finished assets, or working files, this integration can empower organizations to extract maximum value from their video libraries.

This new integration will be available to Orange Logic customers in H2 2025. Additional information about CTS' VideoAI is available at .

About Comcast Technology Solutions

Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of one of the world's leading media and technology companies, brings Comcast Corporation's proven technologies to an evolving list of industries worldwide. Comcast Technology Solutions offers a broad portfolio of solutions that deliver flexibility at scale for global video, media, communications, data applications, and cybersecurity & compliance. Customers include leading content and streaming video providers, pay TV operators and MVPDs, advertisers, communications providers, financial service providers, retailers, and more. For more information, visit Comcast Technology Solutions.

About Orange Logic

Orange Logic is an content orchestration platform purpose-built for enterprises. More than traditional digital asset management systems, we empower teams to move beyond basic storage with robust tools that automate, adapt, and accelerate content throughout its lifecycle. At its core is agentic AI, embedded, goal-driven systems that interpret intent, leverage tools, and proactively advance content. Our configurable architecture puts users in command, enabling tailored workflows that range from streamlined simplicity to multi-layered sophistication. Find out more at

